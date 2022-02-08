Lady Gaga's BAFTA Awards Nomination A 'Dream Come True'

Following the announcement of the BAFTA Awards nominations last week, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram page to express her surprise and gratitude for the prestigious honor, which came due to her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

"I can’t believe I was nominated for a [BAFTA] alongside such INCREDIBLE actors," the singer turned actress wrote on February 3, giving a nod to her fellow nominees, including Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan, and Tessa Thompson.