Lady Gaga reacted to her BAFTA Awards nomination in an Instagram post.
Lady Gaga's BAFTA Awards Nomination A 'Dream Come True'
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Wizards For Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Plus Others
Honored To Be Included
Following the announcement of the BAFTA Awards nominations last week, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram page to express her surprise and gratitude for the prestigious honor, which came due to her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.
"I can’t believe I was nominated for a [BAFTA] alongside such INCREDIBLE actors," the singer turned actress wrote on February 3, giving a nod to her fellow nominees, including Alana Haim, Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan, and Tessa Thompson.
'House of Gucci' Is Also Nominated
"I am also so happy my hair and makeup team [Frederic Aspiras] and [Sarah Tanno] were nominated, as well as the MOVIE for Outstanding British Film," Gaga continued. "I have a long way to go in the space of film making and I cherish the ability to hone my craft with such support and love."
According to Variety, House of Gucci was nominated for Outstanding British Film alongside several other films, including After Love, Ali & Ava, Belfast, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, and Passing.
A 'Dream' For Lady Gaga
"This is an unexpected and absolute dream come true," Gaga announced, along with a photo of herself dressed up as her character in House of Gucci.
"Thank you to all BAFTA voters and people all over the world for embracing the opera of a REAL life story. THANK YOU FOR CELEBRATING WOMENS STORIES AND THANK YOU RIDLEY AND GIANNINA SCOTT for supporting us in telling them, I love you all... and I love you ITALY."
2019 BAFTA Awards
In 2019, as she got ready for her appearance at that year's Grammy Awards, Gaga shared a photo of herself on Twitter, along with a message to her fans and followers.
"I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music [BAFTA]‘s. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank [you] to all our fans we love [you] so much, we wouldn’t be here without [you]."
At the time, Gaga had gotten the nod for the music she played a part in with A Star is Born, which also starred Bradley Cooper.