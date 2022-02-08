NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Wizards For Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Plus Others

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn't seem to be in a rush to find his disgruntled star a new home, most people believe that they should strongly consider using Simmons as the main trade chip to improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Sixers may have managed to survive without Simmons, but they obviously need a better supporting cast around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Proposed Sixers-Wizards Trade

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report suggested one trade idea for every NBA team before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. For the Sixers, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Simmons to the Washington Wizards. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering Simmons, Charles Bassey, and Paul Reed to the Wizards in exchange for a trade package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Wizards Pair Bradley Beal With A Young Star

It won't be a surprise if the Wizards consider such a trade scenario before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Wizards may currently don't have any plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild, but ESPN's Zach Lowe revealed that they are open to trading anyone not named Beal. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but Swartz believes that he could form an intriguing backcourt duo with Beal in Washington.

"Simmons would be a perfect point guard next to Bradley Beal, using his playmaking ability to set up the dynamic scorer while covering for his defensive shortcomings with his 6'11", 240-pound frame," Swartz wrote. "Washington would still have Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Daniel Gafford, Montrezl Harrell, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans in its rotation with what's now become one of the best backcourts in the NBA."

Sixers Boost Starting Lineup

This may not be the return Morey is expecting for Simmons, but it would undoubtedly make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season. Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope would give the Sixers two solid veteran role players who could join Joel Embiid in the starting lineup. Dinwiddie could take Simmons' spot and serve as the Sixers' primary playmaker, while Caldwell-Pope would provide them with a three-and-D wingman with championship experience.

If Dinwiddie and KCP would mesh well with Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry, the Sixers would undeniably become a tougher team to beat in a best-of-seven series.

Sixers Obtain Valuable Trade Chips

Though they would be losing Simmons in the potential deal, the Sixers would still be in a strong position to engage in another blockbuster trade. Aside from Dinwiddie and Caldwell-Pope, the Sixers would also be receiving two young and promising talents in Avdija and Kispert and two future first-round picks. By combining all those assets in a trade package that also includes Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers could come up with an intriguing offer should the likes of James Harden and Damian Lillard become available on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason.

