NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Wizards For Spencer Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Plus Others

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons remains one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Though Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey doesn't seem to be in a rush to find his disgruntled star a new home, most people believe that they should strongly consider using Simmons as the main trade chip to improve their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Sixers may have managed to survive without Simmons, but they obviously need a better supporting cast around Joel Embiid to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.