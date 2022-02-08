Gigi Hadid Looks Back On Mom Yolanda's 'RHOBH' Role

In November 2012, after a years-long friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, who was quite close to her former husband and Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in a full-time role with now-ex-husband David Foster at her side.

“My mom wasn’t on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me,” Gigi admitted.

According to Gigi, she didn't love being featured on the show. So, rather than go along with the typical schedule of filming, she did her best to evade production and remain unseen on the show.