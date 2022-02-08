Julia Marino just clinched a Silver Medal for Team USA at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, and the 24-year-old is over the moon. She won the first medal in her Olympic career and for Team USA since the game started last week. However, before snowboarding her way to China, Julia spent some time on the beach surfing and having fun with her friends
Julia Marino In Bikini Explores 'Cool Cliff'
Observing A Cool Cliff
Julia's smocked triangle top and bikini bottom reminds us of Dorothy in the Wizard of OZ. It's a cutesy and simple number that highlights her curves most subtly. The snowboarder wears a brown face cap over her beach blonde and brown hair and curls her hand into a ball to flaunt freshly manicured blue nails. She captions her picture "Cool Cliff" in reference to the enormous rock flanking the beach.
At One With The Beach
The 24-year-old set out to sea in Crystal Bay Nusa Penida in a black halter neck bikini bra ready to take on the Ocean. We already know Julia is phenomenal on the snowboard, so it shouldn't surprise you to learn that she surfs on her off-days. She says the scenery is even nicer in pictures, so her fans aren't entirely missing anything by not being there physically.
Julia sure loves her hats as she wears one over her low ponytail in this picture. The Olympian set out to sea on a surfboard wearing a black halter neck bikini. This time, she explores the waters in Maine.
Surfing Fever
Julia shares a picture of herself surfing in The Hamptons wearing an orange bikini and a matching life jacket on an orange board. She's the definition of "Safety First, but make it Fashionable." You can see the crashing water surrounding her as she rides the wave. The excitement on her face is all the proof you need to know she lives for these moments.
Dominating At The 2022 Beijing Olympics
Playtime is over, and Julia got straight back to business representing Team USA well. Remember how we said she's the definition of playing it safe yet staying fashionable? Well, she took her mantra to the Olympics and stole the show with her high-fashion Prada snowboard, and people wouldn't stop commenting.
The sports world wouldn't soon forget Marino's Frontside Double Cork 1080 that had the crowd going wild. As she flipped in the air, the world got a glimpse at the white-red-white PRADA montage underneath - a classic moment!
Julia finished in second place after New Zealand's Gold medalist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, but it felt like winning first place for the first-time Olympian. Even former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn shared a tweet saying, "Congrats Julia!!!"