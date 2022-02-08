CrossFit Athlete and fitness influencer Dani Elle Speegle's Instagram feed looks like it belongs to a swimsuit model, and we're not surprised. With a face and body like that, we'd also flaunt our assets daily on the 'gram and earn some cool cash while doing what we love! The 29-year-old constantly shares her health and fitness routine with her almost one million followers as well as career progresses.
CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Highlights 'Healing Power'
The Latest
Living Her Best Life
Dani declares she's living her best life as she stretches her tanned body under the glowing rays of the Sun. The fitness influencer lies on multicolored wooden stairs, flaunting her CrossFit-toned body. Although you can't see it because, her tummy looks flat from the picture angle, Dani has insane ripped abs.
She wears a pastel olive bikini flaunting her curves, teasing her floral tattoo, and belly piercing. Her bum spreads underneath her weight even though she's lying face up, and we see her bulging biceps as she gathers her beach wave blonde hair.
Healing Power Of The Ocean And Books
Dani must've been a mermaid in her past life because she adores the sea and the Ocean. The influencer feels her best whenever she's close to water, and she claims it has healing powers. We understand her sentiment because the crashing waves, ocean breeze, and overall ambiance really do wonders in relaxing your nerves. It's little wonder crashing waves ASMR is very popular, and the only reason you wouldn't tap into this natural synchrony is aquaphobia.
Dani also adds that reading a book is also a great way to heal, and that's another valid point. The gems hidden between the pages of a good book are invaluable. Not only do they expand your horizon, but also it keeps your mind sharp.
Yoga By The Beach
Another great way to sync your mind is with Yoga, and Dani is an avid practitioner. The CrossFit athlete relies on holistic exercise to stretch her muscles after a long day of weightlifting and building muscle mass. We're not quite sure about her location choice, though, because, on the one hand, the Ocean is a natural destresser, but the rock-hard ground isn't the most comfortable. Anyways, if we weigh the pros and cons, maybe Brooke's thought process isn't a bad idea.
CrossFit Career
Phew! Dani is definitely packing on the pressure in the picture below wearing this black bikini at the Wodapalooza Games last month. After gaining worldwide recognition on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's The Titan Games Season 2, Dani amassed a $3 million net worth! Fans looked forward to seeing her in the CrossFit games last year. Unfortunately, she hurt her ankle and withdrew compulsorily from the competition.
Luckily, Dani had a redemption arc at the Wodapalooza Fitness Festival in January. She expressed gratitude and "relief" at completing the games without an injury for the first time in a long while.