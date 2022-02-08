Mike Lindell Claims To Have New Election Whistleblowers, Won't Reveal Details

Since President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has spread various wild conspiracy theories about alleged voter fraud, and claimed that it is only a matter of time before Donald Trump is reinstated as president.

None of Lindell's predictions have come true, but that hasn't stopped him from claiming to be in possession of indisputable evidence that the 2020 elections were rigged for Biden and the Democratic Party.

The pillow magnate recently made yet another shocking claim on his podcast The Lindell Report.