Mike Lindell Claims To Have New Election Whistleblowers, Won't Reveal Details

Getty | Stephen Maturen

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Since President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has spread various wild conspiracy theories about alleged voter fraud, and claimed that it is only a matter of time before Donald Trump is reinstated as president.

None of Lindell's predictions have come true, but that hasn't stopped him from claiming to be in possession of indisputable evidence that the 2020 elections were rigged for Biden and the Democratic Party.

The pillow magnate recently made yet another shocking claim on his podcast The Lindell Report.

Lindell claimed on his show that he is in contact with two 2020 election whistleblowers, but refused to share any details.

"We have two whistleblowers -- two more today everybody," the conspiracy theorist told his audience.

"I'm not even going to say what states. I would love to say the one state, but I'm not gonna," Lindell added, as reported by Newsweek, which noted that he appeared visibly excited as he shared this information with his fans.

Voting Machine Companies

Getty | ROBYN BECK

But Lindell later specified some of his claims, when he suggested that the alleged whistleblowers he has been in contact with work for voting machine companies.

"And uh -- two whistleblowers and one of 'em is pretty high up in uh-uh a company. We won't name no names... We won't say," the pillow magnate said, but then proceeded to list the names of several voting machine companies.

"We've got that going on," he reassured his viewers.

Lindell's list included two companies that have taken legal action against him, Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.

Lawsuits

Wikimedia | RandomUserGuy1738

As Newsweek noted, Smartmatic filed a lawsuit against Lindell last month.

"He knows voting machines did not switch votes from former President Trump to now-President Biden," the company's attorneys said.

They added that facts clearly "do not matter" to Lindell, who is spreading outlandish conspiracy theories about the 2020 election because he "knows he needs to sell pillows to keep and increase his fortune."

Dominion's lawyers, meanwhile, asked a judge last week to move their lawsuit against Lindell forward and likened the pillow magnate to a "schoolyard bully."

No Evidence 2020 Election Was Rigged

There is absolutely no evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, according to an analysis from The Associated Press.

After reviewing every single potential case of fraud in six battleground states, the publication concluded that there were fewer than 475 cases of electoral fraud in total.

Of those 475, many were attributed to voter confusion and administrative error. Moreover, 80 percent of counties in the six battleground states reported no suspicious activity whatsoever.

