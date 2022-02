American football fans plunge into an uncertain NFL season with Tom Brady's retirement announcement last week. However, one constant they can count on is the spectacular LVI Halftime show and pre-show Music Fest. The lineup this year includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre for the Halftime show, then Grammy Award nominees Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and AMA rock artist of the year Machine Gun Kelly for the Pre-show music fest.

See the Halftime show preview below.