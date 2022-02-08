Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Charlotte Flair has long been referred to as the Queen of WWE but Zelina Vega won the first-ever WWE Queen's Throne tournament.
The Latest
Charlotte Flair Says She Doesn't Need A Crown To Be The Queen
When Charlotte Flair was asked about a potential match against Zelina for the title of Queen of WWE, Flair wasn't interested. According to her, she doesn't need a crown to retain her title as WWE's Queen, no matter how many tournaments Zelina may have won.
“I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry. I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!" Flair said to Metro.
“I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”
Flair faces a significant challenge upcoming in her career, however. WrestleMania might be the biggest match of her career. Scroll down for more.
Ronda Rousey To Face Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania
Charlotte Flair doesn't have to worry about a match with Zelina Vega anytime soon, but she does have to worry about a much bigger threat to her title. After winning the Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has chosen to face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The match is expected to headline one of the two nights of WrestleMania this year in Dallas.
As for Zelina Vega, despite being 1/2 of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and the Queen's Crown winner, her path to WrestleMania is less clear. Scroll down to reveal more.
Zelina Vega Comments On Possibly Being A Manager Again
Zelina Vega was a manager on the main roster before stepping foot in the ring as an active competitor. During a recent interview with ProSieben MAXX, she spoke about possibly going down that route again.
“I loved being a manager. I absolutely love — and not to say that my days of a manager is over, but I feel that with me, I like wear different hats. I like to be able to do different things because if we really [are talking about this], what other female in WWE do you know that is Hall of Fame-worthy manager and a wrestler at the same time?"
“And a history-maker and the queen of all of WWE? There’s just me, so, I mean not a lot of other girls can say that. They’re not the queen, they’re not, you know what I mean? So they haven’t been a Hall of Fame-worthy manager either so, really it’s just that I like to have my hands in everything…”
Zelina Vega's relationship with WWE has run hot and cold in recent years. Scroll down for more.
Zelina Vega Returns To WWE After Having Been Released
2021 was an eventful year for Zelina Vega. She was released from WWE near the end of 2020 for her opposition to WWE's new policy of requiring all contracted talent to hand over their 3rd party accounts with platforms such as Twitch and Cameo. Vega had a very successful Twitch channel and would likely stand to lose significant income by giving it to WWE.
Her firing was a major news story at the time. On the day she was released, she Tweeted out "I support unionization". She was later reported to of had meetings with SAG-AFTRA. All of this pointed to Zelina possibly leading the charge of a campaign lobbying for unionization in wrestling.
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Zelina Vega returned to WWE television in the summer of 2021. That Tweet staying she support unionization had been deleted as well. Scroll down to reveal more.
What Happened Between WWE & Zelina Vega?
Between the time Zelina Vega was released from WWE and the time she returned, something major must have happened behind the scenes. All parties involved have been fairly tight-lipped on the matter, however. WWE has been very against the idea of unions getting involved with their talent, so perhaps they were motivated to appease Zelina in whatever way they could.
Another interesting note regarding Zelina's return to WWE in 2021, is that she is now a full-time wrestler rather than a manager who wrestles from time to time. Perhaps that was part of the deal she made with the company before returning.
Assuming that NDAs have been signed, we may never know the full story as to just what exactly took place between Zelina and WWE.