Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

When Charlotte Flair was asked about a potential match against Zelina for the title of Queen of WWE, Flair wasn't interested. According to her, she doesn't need a crown to retain her title as WWE's Queen, no matter how many tournaments Zelina may have won.

“I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry. I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!" Flair said to Metro.

“I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”

Flair faces a significant challenge upcoming in her career, however. WrestleMania might be the biggest match of her career. Scroll down for more.