On Smackdown last week, Ronda Rousey announced that she has chosen to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, rather than Becky Lynch.
Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Facing Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania
The Latest
Becky Lynch Sends Message To Ronda Rousey
On WWE RAW this week, Becky Lynch came out to confront Ronda Rousey during the show-closing promo segment. Rousey gave Lynch a judo toss and told her that she would announce her decision on Smackdown. Then on Friday night, Lynch announced that she'll face Charlotte Flair rather than Becky Lynch.
The RAW Women's Champion took to social media to send a message to Rousey in response to her choosing Flair over her.
"Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho
So, it looks as though fans will have to wait longer to get a singles match between Rousey and Lynch. In fact, they might have to wait all the way until WrestleMania 39. Scroll down to reveal more.
Becky Lynch Vs Ronda Rousey Planned For WrestleMania 39
While Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania this year, the plan is for her to face Becky Lynch at next year's event. According to reports from the Wrestling Observer, there are plans in place next year to make WrestleMania 39 the biggest wrestling event in history.
The show will take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, host of this year's Super Bowl game. The reported plans for the event include a double main event featuring Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey and The Rock vs Roman Reigns.
It should be interesting to see who the fans root for in a singles match between Lynch and Rousey. Evidently, WWE is hoping Rousey will act more like a traditional babyface in the future. Scroll down to reveal more.
Ronda Rousey Told To Act Less Like A Heel
When Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, she cut a backstage promo about the response to her return. The live crowd reacted positively to Rousey's return but she still hasn't forgotten about them turning on her during her last run.
“There was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time," Rousey said. She also came off as a bit of a heel on Monday's RAW leading some to believe she is not going to be a babyface for long. Then on Smackdown, Rousey was smiling and slapping hands with the fans. According to reports, Rousey is a little bitter towards the fans for turning on her in the build-up to WrestleMania 35. She has been told to try and act a bit more like a traditional babyface, however, leading to her change in demeanor on Smackdown.
“It was explained (to Rousey) that you have to let that (fans turning on her last time) go because if you’re going to be bitter about that…” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “You’re not supposed to be a heel & if you’re bitter at the fans you’re not going to be a very good babyface.”
As for Becky Lynch, while she won't face Rousey at WrestleMania, she has a significant test coming up at the Elimination Chamber.
Becky Lynch Faces Lita At The Elimination Chamber
After Ronda Rousey left the ring area on RAW last Monday, WWE Hall of Famer Lita came out to confront Becky Lynch. Lita retired from a full-time in-ring schedule years ago but now at 46 sounds as though she is ready for another run. She challenged Lynch to a title match at Elimination Chamber on February 19th from Saudi Arabia.
This will be Lita's first title match since dropping the WWE Women's Championship at Survivor Series 2006 to Mickie James. Even though Lita hasn't been an active competitor in quite some time, she may pose a serious threat to Lynch's championship reign.
If Lynch does get past Lita, she'll then head into WrestleMania still the RAW Women's Champion. As for who she faces at WrestleMania, that is an interesting question. Scroll down for more.
Who Will Becky Lynch Face At WrestleMania 38?
The big matches at WrestleMania appear to be set. Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair will face Ronda Rousey. That seemingly leaves Becky Lynch, one of WWE's biggest stars, without an opponent.
There are several options regarding who Lynch might face on the show. A rematch with Bianca Belair is seemingly an option after Lynch defeated her at SummerSlam for the title in just 23 seconds. A returning Bayley or Asuka could be a possible opponent for Lynch as well. If Lita defeats Lynch for the title in Saudi Arabia, then a rematch between the two at Mania is possible as well.
There are a lot of options for Lynch at WrestleMania this year. We should find out who she'll be facing shortly.