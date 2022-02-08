Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Facing Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania

When Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, she cut a backstage promo about the response to her return. The live crowd reacted positively to Rousey's return but she still hasn't forgotten about them turning on her during her last run.

“There was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time," Rousey said. She also came off as a bit of a heel on Monday's RAW leading some to believe she is not going to be a babyface for long. Then on Smackdown, Rousey was smiling and slapping hands with the fans. According to reports, Rousey is a little bitter towards the fans for turning on her in the build-up to WrestleMania 35. She has been told to try and act a bit more like a traditional babyface, however, leading to her change in demeanor on Smackdown.

“It was explained (to Rousey) that you have to let that (fans turning on her last time) go because if you’re going to be bitter about that…” said Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. “You’re not supposed to be a heel & if you’re bitter at the fans you’re not going to be a very good babyface.”

As for Becky Lynch, while she won't face Rousey at WrestleMania, she has a significant test coming up at the Elimination Chamber.