'What A Mistake': Skip Bayless On LeBron James Allegedly Pushing Lakers To Acquire Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be one of the clear-cut favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

Instead, they've failed to string good games together and have barely beaten bad teams, playing below .500 and currently sitting at the ninth spot in the Western Conference.

Moreover, it seems like Russell Westbrook's fit with the team has been one of the biggest reasons behind their struggles, as he's failed to make adjustments and his poor shooting has hurt the team more often than not.