Erin Andrews Upset About Tom Brady's Retirement

Right after leading the NFL in most major stats, Tom Brady shockingly decided to walk away from the game.

His two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expired but most people thought he'd run it back for another year to retire as a Super Bowl champion. Unfortunately for football fans, that just wasn't the case.

Andrews Says Brady Is 'Her Michael Jordan'

Getty | David Berding

But it's not just the 'regular' fans who were bummed to hear the news. Even Erin Andrews, who's got to know Brady and has worked with him for years, was pretty upset about it.

"Yeah, I am upset," Andrews said in her podcast. "Well, it's just I— The Last Dance was so cool to watch, and I was a kid, I wasn't in the industry and I'm selfish and I said it in my post today: I'm selfish. I don't want this to be over. This is my Michael Jordan. This is my history, this has been so cool to report on him."

Brady Treats The Media Like Everybody Else, Says Andrews

Getty | Gina Ferazzi

Despite being one of the most renowned athletes of all time, Brady was always kind and close to the media, which is one of the reasons why Andrews was disappointed to see him leave:

"It's so cool to do these conference calls with him," Andrews added. "He doesn't talk to us like everybody else. He breaks it all down. He— I almost put this in a post today. It's awesome when the stars just treat you like everybody else. They're just normal and they treat you. They should do that but it's not the way it always is."

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Andrews Is Upset About His Retirement

Getty | Icon Sportswire

At the end of the day, Andrews had the same reaction as millions of fans from all over the world: 'I'm just not ready to watch Tom Brady walk away from the game:'

"I'm not ready, I'm upset," Andrews concluded. "I don't want it to be over. I've enjoyed the access, I appreciate he has a family, I love his family, but I'm selfish."

What's Next For Tom Brady?

Giphy | New England Patriots

Well, considering the news of his retirement was a bit of a surprise, the truth is no one knows what's to come for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady called it a career to 'focus his attention on other things' and spend more time with his family, so chances are that we won't see him again in the next couple of months at the very least.

There's some speculation about him taking a position similar to Drew Brees or Tony Romo and joining the football broadcast injury for a very lucrative price. But given his competitive nature and how he walked away from the game despite having one of the best seasons of his career, that just seems unlikely at this point.

In all reality, Brady is most likely going to focus on his brand and spend some well-deserved quality time with his wife and children.

