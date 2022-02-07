Erin Andrews Upset About Tom Brady's Retirement

Well, considering the news of his retirement was a bit of a surprise, the truth is no one knows what's to come for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady called it a career to 'focus his attention on other things' and spend more time with his family, so chances are that we won't see him again in the next couple of months at the very least.

There's some speculation about him taking a position similar to Drew Brees or Tony Romo and joining the football broadcast injury for a very lucrative price. But given his competitive nature and how he walked away from the game despite having one of the best seasons of his career, that just seems unlikely at this point.

In all reality, Brady is most likely going to focus on his brand and spend some well-deserved quality time with his wife and children.