Kate Beckinsale In Sheer Minidress Celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

Kate Beckinsale was a vision in pink tulle as she celebrated Galentines Day on Instagram with her close friend and fellow actress Nina Kate. A four-part update shared over the weekend showed the ladies twinning in matching Selkie minidresses for an afternoon of fun and games that included book coloring and ballroom dancing.
The upload saw a heavily-tatted Nina baring her legs to show off her impressive ink collection in the thigh-skimming number. Meanwhile, Beckinsale served up edgy vibes in sky-high stiletto platforms and black stocking that reached her thighs.
Scroll to take a look!