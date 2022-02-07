Kate Beckinsale In Sheer Minidress Celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

A swipe to the next slide saw Beckinsale giving Nina dancing lessons while "London Girls" played in the background. In the final clip, the ladies took a breather to sit down on a glass coffee table, leaning back-to-back and dangling their legs off of the wooden edge of the stylish furniture piece. Flashing big smiles at the camera, they rocked their heads while listening to Salt-N-Pepa's "None Of Your Business."

"Absolutely Galentining the f**k out of Sunday @nina_kate 💕💕💕," Beckinsale captioned the upload that racked up 53,000 likes in just seven hours.

Likewise, Nina shared similar content on her page, taking to the caption to reveal: "It’s no accident we bought each other @selkie dresses for Christmas without knowing 😂."

"You are definitely the one 💕," Beckinsale showered her bestie with love in a comment.

The response on the Jolt star's feed was equally affectionate as fans lavished the duo with compliments.

"My ankles broke just looking at these shoes, you ladies have serious skill 👏," wrote one person.

"Your guys’ friendship is literally my favorite," another follower chimed in.