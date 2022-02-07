Kate Beckinsale In Sheer Minidress Celebrates 'Galentine's Day'

Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kate Beckinsale was a vision in pink tulle as she celebrated Galentines Day on Instagram with her close friend and fellow actress Nina Kate. A four-part update shared over the weekend showed the ladies twinning in matching Selkie minidresses for an afternoon of fun and games that included book coloring and ballroom dancing.

The upload saw a heavily-tatted Nina baring her legs to show off her impressive ink collection in the thigh-skimming number. Meanwhile, Beckinsale served up edgy vibes in sky-high stiletto platforms and black stocking that reached her thighs.

Scroll to take a look!

Galentine's Day Goals

Shutterstock | 842245

Sharing one photo and three videos captured in Beckinsale's living room, the besties posed side-by-side as they stood beneath a lavish bauble chandelier, pulling up the ruffled hem of their loose-fitting dresses with one hand to give viewers a better look at their ample skirts. Save for Beckinsale's dark thigh-highs and their different heels, they looked the spitting image of each other in the strappy pastel-pink outfits that came with large bows adorning the front.

The pair then lounged tummy-down on a furry rug and kicked up their heels as they engaged in some book coloring while blasting a metal track, all in the dignified presence of Beckinsale's cat, Clive, who wore his famous pink-and-blue Disney princess dress.

Keep scrolling for the post!

Pink Dress Surprise

Getty | Taylor Hill

A swipe to the next slide saw Beckinsale giving Nina dancing lessons while "London Girls" played in the background. In the final clip, the ladies took a breather to sit down on a glass coffee table, leaning back-to-back and dangling their legs off of the wooden edge of the stylish furniture piece. Flashing big smiles at the camera, they rocked their heads while listening to Salt-N-Pepa's "None Of Your Business."

"Absolutely Galentining the f**k out of Sunday @nina_kate 💕💕💕," Beckinsale captioned the upload that racked up 53,000 likes in just seven hours.

Likewise, Nina shared similar content on her page, taking to the caption to reveal: "It’s no accident we bought each other @selkie dresses for Christmas without knowing 😂."

"You are definitely the one 💕," Beckinsale showered her bestie with love in a comment.

The response on the Jolt star's feed was equally affectionate as fans lavished the duo with compliments.

"My ankles broke just looking at these shoes, you ladies have serious skill 👏," wrote one person.

"Your guys’ friendship is literally my favorite," another follower chimed in.

Dynamic Duo

Beckinsale and Nina are definitely a match made in friendship heaven. The duo's hilarious antics regularly brighten up the Underworld alum's feed, with a video of them celebrating the Fourth of July British-style scoring over 1.1 million views last year. In the clip, the English beauties placidly sipped tea before breaking into an animated dance to "Yo Soy Enrique Octavo" by The Music Makers.

"What English people in America do on July 4," Beckinsale captioned the post. Watch it below!

The pair had followers in an uproar that August, as well, twinning in sizzling medieval armor costumes as they celebrated Nina's birthday. Clad in shiny corset bodices, onyx-feather miniskirts, and opulent red-and-gold capes, the two joked about their decolletages, with Beckinsale telling her bestie in one clip, as she gestured downward: "In relation to your real boobs, where are yours cos mine are here?"

Penning a sweet tribute to her BFF in the caption, The Widow star wrote: "Happy birthday @nina_kate. Not sure what the f**k I thought I was doing before I met you🧡 Best girl best Sainsbury’s bag best ever xxx"

Holiday Fun

instagram | Kate Beckinsale

After winning Halloween 2020 with a bang-on Rocky Horror Picture Show cosplay, the besties teamed up again last Halloween for a clerical-inspired look. Rocking high-risk latex outfits that showed off their toned legs, Beckinsale wowed in a revealing Pope costume while Nina was dressed as a sexy-spooky nun.

"If you’re not rubbery and slippery and called Kate is it even Halloween tho ❤️🖤," the Guilty Party actress quipped in the caption.

Oh, and let's not forget their hilarious Breaking Bad cosplay that previous December. Since Halloween was well over by then, we can only assume this is how the ladies chill over beers, popcorn, and nachos on any given night.

