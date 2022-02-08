'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Has 'Done Everything' To Repair Meredith Marks Friendship

Jen Shah believes she's done all she can do to repair her friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast mates Meredith Marks.

While appearing on the RHOSLC: After Show on January 30, Shah, who is facing a number of legal issues, accusing her of fraud and money laundering, as fans have seen on the Bravo reality show, looked back on her efforts to mend the friendship with her co-star.

"At this point, it’s like, I’ve done everything in my power to repair my relationship with Meredith, to show her I care about her and her family," she began.