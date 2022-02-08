Jen Shah has tried and tried to make it right with Meredith Marks amid The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Has 'Done Everything' To Repair Meredith Marks Friendship
Jen Shah Cares About Meredith Marks And Her Family
Jen Shah believes she's done all she can do to repair her friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast mates Meredith Marks.
While appearing on the RHOSLC: After Show on January 30, Shah, who is facing a number of legal issues, accusing her of fraud and money laundering, as fans have seen on the Bravo reality show, looked back on her efforts to mend the friendship with her co-star.
"At this point, it’s like, I’ve done everything in my power to repair my relationship with Meredith, to show her I care about her and her family," she began.
Jen Shah Did What She Felt A Good Friend Would
"I’ve sent flower to the family, apologized to the family, wrote them a card, just because I want them to know, it wasn’t about me necessarily like, doing something. For me, it was, ‘Hey, if I’m going to say you're my friend and you feel a certain way. Like, if you feel like your feelings are hurt by something, I’m going to apologize because I care about the friendship. Forget about if I meant it or didn’t, I didn't, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is your feelings or hurt or your son’s feelings are hurt so I care about our friendship so I’m going to do everything I can to repair it,'" Shah explained.
Jen Shah Was Surprised By Comments Meredith Marks Made On 'RHONJ'
According to Shah, she had no idea that Marks had such ill feelings towards her until she saw the things she had been saying on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
"I’m like, ‘Based on what? Because my last communication with you and your son was very positive. So you were full of sh-t the whole time basically,'" Shah shared. "Because there was no reason to be upset about anything or have any issue and then because you guys see this, you start talking."
Jen Shah Says Her Efforts With Meredith Marks And Her Family Were 'Genuine'
Also on the RHOSLC: After Show, Shah added, "I was very genuine and deliberate about making things right with Meredith and her family so that was hurtful because it made me feel like they were just full of sh-t and didn’t really care."
To see more of Shah, Marks, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, which air on Bravo every Sunday night at 9/8c.