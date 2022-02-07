Olivia Wilde Stuns In Gucci Corset Dress

Olivia shared a mirror selfie featuring her friend Babs Burchfield and son Otis, 7. Thanks to this mirror selfie, we can see her outfit clearly. She combined a midi-brown skirt with a leather fanny pack in the same color and a black Gucci corset bra. The unique soft cotton bra connects to the corset at the middle exposing the flesh under her boobs (the boobs remain fully covered).

She finishes the look with a long black coat, and high Gucci branded boots. The ladies snapped the picture before their night out at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade, and little Otis was there to enforce a strict curfew. After all, moms do it all the time with their children, so why not vice versa. On that note, we're team, Otis.