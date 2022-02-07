Since her industry debut, Olivia Wilde, 37, has always been one of Hollywood's IT girls, and she's not backing down now. Although the actress adopted a lowkey lifestyle, only sharing tidbits on Instagram, she let us in on a precious moment with her son Otis last year. Wilde is open about her support for the LGBTQ community, as is evident in her relationship with 28-year-old Harry Styles. Last year she stepped out in Gucci for the Gucci Love Parade fashion show.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Gucci Corset Dress
Gucci Love Parade 2021
Olivia wore a crucifix on her long gold chain that stopped right above her Gucci bra. The cotton underwear was a mesh-style bra top with a ruched center and lace embroidery on the hem and necklines. Also, her corset had tiny diamante stones scattered around, making it glitter under the camera's flash. Olivia's makeup was so light you could barely tell she wore any - not like she needs it anyways. Her beautiful blue eyes are enough to turn heads on the red carpet.
Mama Bear
Olivia shared a mirror selfie featuring her friend Babs Burchfield and son Otis, 7. Thanks to this mirror selfie, we can see her outfit clearly. She combined a midi-brown skirt with a leather fanny pack in the same color and a black Gucci corset bra. The unique soft cotton bra connects to the corset at the middle exposing the flesh under her boobs (the boobs remain fully covered).
She finishes the look with a long black coat, and high Gucci branded boots. The ladies snapped the picture before their night out at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade, and little Otis was there to enforce a strict curfew. After all, moms do it all the time with their children, so why not vice versa. On that note, we're team, Otis.
Olivia Loves Her Gucci
There's no doubt Olivia loves her Gucci as she stunned in this butterfly embroidered black dress at the LACMA Gucci film festival to celebrate art and film. The maxi black sequins dress with embellishments on the bodice, and a tasteful velvet belt suited the actress.
The embellished heart over a pink and red-winged butterfly on her chest served as accessories for the actress as they were elaborate enough to dissuade any other addition. She wore her natural blonde hair down in a wide curl and kept her makeup muted.
Celebrating Harry Styles
Paparazzi spotted Olivia and her boyfriend Harry Styles leaving The Royal Academy of Art museum after celebrating the latter's 28th trip around the sun. While the relationship sparked conversation initially, people are ready to accept that they're a real couple. A source told Elle Magazine,
“This looked like quite a showbizzy thing at first, two glamorous people hooking up but now it's obviously a lot more than that,” said the source. “They held back a bit at first but now that things are more settled the time was right to do the next thing....It's really exciting for them – and for Harry it's the most serious he has ever really been about somebody.”