Chanel West Coast Hikes Up Leg As 'Balmain Barbie'

Chanel West Coast is jumping on the Barbie trend. The rapper and MTV host was pretty in pink as she showed off her new Balmain duds for her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, with many digging her Barbie doll-inspired look. Joining the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in repping the French luxury fashion brand on social media, the 33-year-old posed up a storm in a whimsical decor to match her vibe, but it was her flexibility that got the "likes" pouring in.

