Chanel West Coast Hikes Up Leg As 'Balmain Barbie'

Getty | Paul Archuleta

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Chanel West Coast is jumping on the Barbie trend. The rapper and MTV host was pretty in pink as she showed off her new Balmain duds for her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, with many digging her Barbie doll-inspired look. Joining the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in repping the French luxury fashion brand on social media, the 33-year-old posed up a storm in a whimsical decor to match her vibe, but it was her flexibility that got the "likes" pouring in.

Scroll to see the photos!

The Latest

Zendaya 'Shoots Her Shot' At Lancôme

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Icy-Blue Peepers

'Halo' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

'Superman & Lois' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Why He's Snubbed In 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Leggy Beauty

Shutterstock | 842245

Fresh from showing off her sculpted legs in tight neon-green Mugler pants at the Jackass Forever premiere on Wednesday, Chanel went sporty-chic in hot-pink knit leggings covered in the unmistakable Balmain print. Aptly named Balmain x Barbie, the high-waist number (already sold out on the brand's website) was paired with a clingy, light-pink top sporting an elegant satin finish for the ultimate modern-Barbie look.

Tucked inside the wide waistline to accentuate her enviable figure, the strappy top was deep-cut on the sides, with the words "Balmain Paris" written across the front further drawing attention to her curves. Topping off the ensemble with a string of white pearls, Chanel stepped up her bling game with bedazzled stilettos covered in emerald studs.

See the look below!

Health & Lifestyle

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her Success In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

Striking Up A Pose

Shutterstock | 2900926

Snapped in a tropical-themed kiddie pool reminiscent of the palm tree-print wallpaper in her living room, Chanel got down on her knees amid a ton of pink-and-white pool balls, looking up sultrily at the camera as she brushed her elegant waves over her shoulders. Another snap showed her throwing her hands up in the air as plastic balls flew all around her, with a mirror placed behind her giving viewers a glimpse of her top's open-back design.

Crowning the five-part slideshow was a final picture of Chanel hiking up a leg to reveal the red soles of her stylish heels. Her other leg was also perfectly stretched in the balletic pose, giving a closer look at the gold-studded strap around her ankle.

Adopting the "Balmain Barbie" moniker in the caption, the singer asked fans to choose their favorite pic, with many opting for the "5 one leg up" one in the comments.

Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Balmain 'Baddie'

instagram | Chanel West Coast

Scoring over 47,500 likes from her admirers with the pink Barbie co-ord, Chanel has been regularly posting the celebrity-endorsed brand on her feed. Serving up an edgier Balmain look a while back, the Fun Factory alum went "baddie" in all-black back with thigh-high leather boots for close to 62,000 likes. Rocking a hooded sweatshirt and biker shorts, she dropped it low while sticking her tongue out, writing: "Baddie in the Balmain, stay laughing while I get paid 😜🎥💰 Who else ready to get that money this week?"

Boss Babe

Shutterstock | 2914948

Proving she can rock any style, Chanel went boss babe in Balmain back in September 2020, mixing "Barbie" and "baddie" vibes in chic pink satin shorts and a sleeveless black-and-white top that showed off her slender arms. Infused with a serious dose of bling via glittery silver heels and a chain belt tied around her waist, the look was complete with eye-popping jewelry, including massive hoop earrings and a sparkling cuff bracelet.

"Bossy in that Balmain," she captioned the double update that earned her over 58,700 likes.

Read Next

Must Read

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Celebrates Snowstorm

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Rainbows In Bikini

Salma Hayek Celebrates The Weekend In Bikini

Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her Success In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.