Zendaya 'Shoots Her Shot' At Lancôme

Zendaya's beauty and style shouldn't wow us anymore, but it's unlikely when she raises the bar with every post. The 25-year-old Emmy winner has so much going for her currently - she's the star in HBO Max's Euphoria, the love interest in Marvel's Spider-Man: Now Way Home, and Dune, and one of the faces of Lancôme Paris.

The partnership with the beauty brand has been thriving since Zendaya climbed aboard, with the beauty products doing wonders on her already exquisite body. This time, the Disney Shake It Up alum rocked a neutral tone for Lancôme's SS22 makeup campaign, and she killed it as usual.