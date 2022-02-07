Zendaya 'Shoots Her Shot' At Lancôme

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Zendaya's beauty and style shouldn't wow us anymore, but it's unlikely when she raises the bar with every post. The 25-year-old Emmy winner has so much going for her currently - she's the star in HBO Max's Euphoriathe love interest in Marvel's Spider-Man: Now Way Home, and Dune, and one of the faces of Lancôme Paris.

The partnership with the beauty brand has been thriving since Zendaya climbed aboard, with the beauty products doing wonders on her already exquisite body. This time, the Disney Shake It Up alum rocked a neutral tone for Lancôme's SS22 makeup campaign, and she killed it as usual.

The Latest

Chanel West Coast Hikes Up Leg As 'Balmain Barbie'

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Icy-Blue Peepers

'Halo' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals Why He's Snubbed In 2022 NBA All-Star Game

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire James Harden For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation

Zendaya shared a modest image of herself wearing Lancôme Idôle makeup in neutral tones with her long brown curls framing her face. Her piercing brown eyes stare at you from behind the new Lash Idôle Hypnôse Waterproof Mascara.

Zendaya highlights her understated face with a white keyhole long-sleeved sweater. The only accessories on her body include a chunky gold link chain attached to her keyhole across her neck and tiny hoop earrings.

Lancôme lists her foundation details in the caption on their page for interested buyers.

"Meet Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation: @zendaya’s 24H life partner for a transfer-resistant and natural matte complexion. Swipe to discover her shade, N°055 Beige Ideal/Bisque W425 (US), available @sephora.#Lancome #LancomeMakeup #TeintIdoleUltraWear"

Health & Lifestyle

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

By Cha Miñoza

Shoot Your Shot With Idôle Eyeliner

The new Idôle waterproof Eyeliner promises precision for people who struggle with getting their wing/cat eye right on the first try. Zendaya channels her inner Hawkeye for this shoot as she draws on a bow and arrow. Her brown eyes once again pierce your soul (that's how it seems) underneath full long lashes thanks to the Idôle mascara and precision eyeliner.

"Hit your precise targets with the new Idôle Liner, providing laser sharp lines in a dramatic and glossy black, waterproof finish."

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Unstoppable With Idôle Le Parfum

Zendaya is a princess with a white horse in this shot for Idôle Le Parfum (Idôle Perfume by Lancôme). Dressed in a soft blush pink Grecian style maxi dress, the Euphoria actress smiles demurely to promote Love - the theme for the new scent. Lancôme calls it a perfect marriage of beauty and strength to depict the classic woman.

"Three talented female perfumers from across the world united to create a sophisticated yet unapologetically modern fresh fragrance with notes of bright citrus, clean rose, spotless jasmine, white musks and vanilla. At the core of this fragrance stands the most noble and iconic perfume ingredient, the rose."

Just In Time For Valentine's Day

Swipe to see the video of Zendaya encouraging you to spread the love this Valentine's. She walks across a field with her white horse and tribe of powerful women raising their Idôle perfume in solidarity. The brand ambassador delivers a powerful message with Sia's Unstoppable playing in the background. The perfect song for an empowering message.

"I Can, We Will, Together We Become."

Idôle offers a package deal of the Longwear precision Lash Eyeliner, Hypnôse Mascara, and Perfume.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Nastia Liukin Eyes Summer In Bikini

Everything We Know About Emily Ratajkowski's Dog, Colombo

Carrie Underwood Impresses In Airborne Leggings

Kaia Gerber 'At Home' In Calvin Klein Underwear

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.