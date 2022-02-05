Lily Collins Talks Peyton Manning Mentioning 'Emily In Paris' On 'SNL'

"Let me break it down for you," Manning continued to Jost. "This is a classic showdown between Emily's career and her love life. Early on, the O's were getting completely dominated by the X's and there were a lot of X's, if you know what I mean."

Manning went on to reveal details about the challenges Collins' character, Emily, was having in her love life as he developed a football-style play for how she should be taking her relationship drama on.

He then said that despite her ups and downs, "emotionally, she's making forward progress."

Manning even gave a nod to the fashion of the show.

"You know what's not sitting on the sidelines?" he asked. "The fashion. She might not be driving a car, but she sure knows how to drive an episode down the field with these lewks."