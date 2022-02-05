Khloe Kardashian Poses In 'GOOD American' Denim

One of the things Khloe Kardashian is famous for is her tremendous weight loss after the divorce from Lamar Odom. She started the short-lived show Revenge Body With Khloe helping others on their weight loss journeys. Even though the show doesn't air anymore, Khloe remains diligent with her workout regimen and shares the moments with her followers.

In this post, she poses topless, flaunting her toned upper body in GOOD American Good Denim. The baggy pants accentuate her tiny waist and ridiculously flat abs as the mother of one crosses her arms in a V over her chest. Khloe stares with parted lips into the camera as her blonde bob falls over her shoulders.