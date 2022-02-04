WWE Hall Of Famer Says Rhea Ripley Is 'Wasting Her Youth'

Ivory returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and quickly took aim at Rhea Ripley.
Ivory Says Rhea Ripley Is Wasting Her Youth
During the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, the Right to Censor music played and Ivory walked to the ring as the #18 entry. She didn't last long but what time she did spend in the Rumble she spent berating the other women in the match. Ivory was then promptly eliminated by Rhea Ripley after just 25 seconds.
Following the match, Ivory was interviewed backstage. She had the following to say to Rhea Ripley.
“I think she should think twice about what she’s doing with her life. Her life as a substantial female, she could be contributing to the world, she could have a purpose in her life if she would just open up to see new things. I can teach her, I can help her. I want to help her.”
Bayley responded to Ivory's comments to Ripley as well.
Bayley Responds To Ivory's Comments About Rhea Ripley
Bayley responded to a WWE Tweet that featured footage of Ivory making the comments to Ripley. According to Bayley, Ivory spoke a lot of truth in what she said.
"She's so right," Bayley responded. Bayley is still on the shelf with an injury at the moment. WWE is hopeful she'll be back in time for WrestleMania.
Ripley's former tag-team partner Nikki ASH also had something to say about Ivory's comments. Nikki turned on Ripley recently and disbanded their team. They had once been WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Nikki ASH Comments On Ivory's Comments To Bayley
Nikki ASH gave a more detailed response to Ivory's comments than Bayley did.
"IVORY! You have the right idea about Rhea Ripley that’s for DARN sure! I felt this on so many levels. @MorettiIvory just trying to help. I know what it’s like to be misunderstood, looking at you World Wrestling Entertainment.
I support you Ivory, Love YOUR FAVOURITE SUPER HERO"
Poor Nikki seems to be really misguided these days. Rhea Ripley also responded to Ivory's comments.
Rhea Ripley Responds To Ivory
Rhea Ripley responded to Ivory's comments as well. It does not appear the former RAW and NXT Women's Champion is taking the advice she offered to heart.
"It’s gonna be a hard pass," Ripley wrote in response to Ivory's comments. So, it does not appear as though Ripley will align with Ivory anytime soon.
Some fans feel as though Ripley could be doing more than being in a "tag team break-up angle" along with Nikki ASH. Many fans feel she should be a perennial title contender. One of those fans is Renee Paquette, who spoke about Ripley falling through the cracks recently on Busted Open Radio.
Renee Paquette Believes Rhea Ripley Should Be Doing More In WWE
Renee Paquette believes that Rhea Ripley has fallen through the cracks in WWE. She believes Ripley has more to offer than what she has been doing as of late.
“Can you believe that’s the thing though, can you believe that’s a thing for Rhea Ripley?" Paquette asked on the show. "I can’t believe it. She’s incredible, she’s just like this perfect package that is ready to go. She’s young but she’s so adaptive, I think she’s incredible. I can’t believe that she’s somebody that could have for a second fallen between the cracks.”
Perhaps will see Rhea Ripley in a more prominent role as we move closer to WrestleMania.