WWE Hall Of Famer Says Rhea Ripley Is 'Wasting Her Youth'

During the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, the Right to Censor music played and Ivory walked to the ring as the #18 entry. She didn't last long but what time she did spend in the Rumble she spent berating the other women in the match. Ivory was then promptly eliminated by Rhea Ripley after just 25 seconds.

Following the match, Ivory was interviewed backstage. She had the following to say to Rhea Ripley.

“I think she should think twice about what she’s doing with her life. Her life as a substantial female, she could be contributing to the world, she could have a purpose in her life if she would just open up to see new things. I can teach her, I can help her. I want to help her.”

