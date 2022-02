The New York Giants are currently involved in some major controversy, as former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores sued and accused them of racism in hiring.

Per Flores, the Giants had already decided to hire Brian Daboll before interviewing him, and they only reached out to him to comply with the NFL's policy on giving minorities a chance.

That's why, even though he doesn't know the full scoop, Giants legend Eli Manning chimed in and shared his thoughts on this situation.