'Honored, Privileged': Chris Paul Expresses Gratitude For 12th NBA All-Star Selection

Even if the Suns don't bring as much national attention as other teams, coach Monty Williams was confident that his players will make the big game:

"Not this year," the coach said. "I'm sure some people, based on what's happen to Book the last couple of years, may have had some of that creep in, but I had no doubt this year."

"It's pretty cool," Williams added. "We wish we could've gotten this win and really celebrate it, but it's obviously a huge achievement for those guys and their families and awesome for the organization. In spite of losing tonight, I am really excited about those guys being chosen by the coaches to be on the All-Star team. It says a lot about them and what they've done for the team this year."

The Suns may not be the most popular team in the Association but these guys are putting the world on notice again. Congrats, you deserve this.