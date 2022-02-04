'Honored, Privileged': Chris Paul Expresses Gratitude For 12th NBA All-Star Selection

Following another impressive campaign, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul got his much-deserved 12th NBA All-Star selection.

The Wake Forest product continues to turn back the clock and prove that he's far from done in this league, leading the Suns to a league-best 41-10 record and hoping to make it to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row.

Chris Paul Was Humbled By The Selection

Paul, who's averaged 14.9 points, 1.9 steals, and a league-leading 10.5 assists per game; looked back on his NBA journey and expressed his gratitude after getting his 12th selection for the All-Star Game:

"Honored, privileged," Paul told the media. "Playing in this league for a long time, something I never take for granted, especially in a situation when I've been voted as a starter years ago and now getting voted in, it's cool. I think it says a lot about our team, too. Means that we're playing well so it's a credit to all of us."

Devin Booker Doesn't Take It For Granted

Devin Booker also got the praise and recognition he deserved. Even if he didn't make it as a starter, his peers and colleagues voted him as a reserve after averaging 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game:

"It felt great," Booker said. "Three-time. I don't take it for granted. I think back to those days of dreaming just to be the NBA or get the chance to play in the best league in the world. Now to be voted as a three-time All-Star, it's pretty cool." 

It Was Never In Doubt For Coach Williams

Even if the Suns don't bring as much national attention as other teams, coach Monty Williams was confident that his players will make the big game:

"Not this year," the coach said. "I'm sure some people, based on what's happen to Book the last couple of years, may have had some of that creep in, but I had no doubt this year." "It's pretty cool," Williams added. "We wish we could've gotten this win and really celebrate it, but it's obviously a huge achievement for those guys and their families and awesome for the organization. In spite of losing tonight, I am really excited about those guys being chosen by the coaches to be on the All-Star team. It says a lot about them and what they've done for the team this year."  

The Suns may not be the most popular team in the Association but these guys are putting the world on notice again. Congrats, you deserve this.

