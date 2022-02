Even though the Dallas Cowboys' season ended already, Micah Parsons continues to amaze.

Despite being listed at 245 pounds and being the heaviest player in the field by at least 20 pounds, the star rookie shook the NFL by beating Tyreek Hill and Nick Chubb in a 40-yard dash to earn 'Fastest Man' honors.

That just speaks volumes of the once-in-a-lifetime kind of athlete the Cowboys can build their defense around for the next decade or so.