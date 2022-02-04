Camila Cabello Shows Off Toned Arms While Dancing

There are plenty of celebrities out there that give insight and glimpses into how they maintain their fitness levels, but Camila Cabello is one star that leads an active lifestyle in a serious way!

In a new Instagram post that she recently released to her nearly 60 million followers, Cabello breaks down her cardio routine with a chorus of dancers that are clearly up to the task. The 24-year-old not only shows that she is a charismatic dancer, but that she can definitely keep up with her choreographer as well. Make no mistake about it – everyone involved appears to be having an amazing time while staying fit simultaneously!