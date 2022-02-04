The singer is making moves and slaying routines with fit arms!
Camila Cabello Shows Off Toned Arms While Dancing
The Latest
Cabello’s Followers Are Loving The Dance Cardio
There are plenty of celebrities out there that give insight and glimpses into how they maintain their fitness levels, but Camila Cabello is one star that leads an active lifestyle in a serious way!
In a new Instagram post that she recently released to her nearly 60 million followers, Cabello breaks down her cardio routine with a chorus of dancers that are clearly up to the task. The 24-year-old not only shows that she is a charismatic dancer, but that she can definitely keep up with her choreographer as well. Make no mistake about it – everyone involved appears to be having an amazing time while staying fit simultaneously!
Dance For Your Life!
Of course, Camila’s fans already know she can dance with the best of them, and many left comments that praised her footwork and her toned arms and legs in the post. Says one commenter: “Queen of doing fun cardio workouts”, and another posting, “This looks so fun!! But also you with your dancers!! Hopefully this means things are coming🙏🏼.”
Those that follow Camila know that she goes above and beyond merely dancing to keep her fitness levels up. With her trainer, she also participates in ab workouts, HIIT training to focus on overall strength, and complex movements that are designed to target specific areas of the body. So if you notice Camila’s toned arms more than usual, it’s because she has been going hard in the gym and dance studio to ramp up the workouts to achieve the best results.
The Inside Scoop On Camila’s Total Body Workout Routine
Now that her fans are aware of just how hard she works to bring the energy they crave to her action-packed live arena shows, they too can incorporate her regimen and get stellar results. According to Cabello’s trainer, all you will need to get through the routine are a pair of light dumbbells, a mat for the floor, resistance bands, and mini resistance bands for targeted body parts.
Next, you should perform the exercises for 40 seconds, then rest for 20. Repeat this with the remaining circuits and then follow with supersets. Rinse and repeat until the five minutes are up and you will definitely feel the burn! If Camila can do it, then there’s no reason why you can’t take the plunge either!