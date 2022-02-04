'An Unbelievable Coach': Raiders' Hunter Renfrow Shares Excitement About Josh McDaniels

McDaniels lauded the Raiders' interview and research process and stated that such a storied franchise was a match made in heaven for him:
“When you go through this process, I was very impressed with how exhaustive (the Raiders) were, just in their evaluation of me and my fit and how I would fit into their vision,” the coach added. “This is one of those iconic places. It’s a historic organization that has unbelievable history and tradition, and it’s in every hallway. So just getting to know them, feeling their commitment and understanding that that really married up with what my vision would be for another opportunity, it was easy to make the choice.”
Hopefully, he'll be just what the Raiders need to go back to being a contender. God knows the fans deserve it.