Cutest Photos Of Katy Perry's Dogs Nugget & Butters

Getty | Kevin Winter

Alexandra Lozovschi

Katy Perry and her partner-of-five-years Orlando Bloom are proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and two nearly identical micro teacup poodles named Nugget and Butters. While the latter of their fur babies enjoys a quieter lifestyle away from the spotlight, the former is a canine superstar and even has her own Instagram account boasting 40,500 followers.

Nugget, who has a thriving career and was crowned Mutt Ball champion in 2019, has also appeared in Perry's music videos for "Swish Swish" and "Small Talk." Watch it below!

Both pups have also joined the singer on red carpet appearances, but the best pics you'll find of Nugget and Butters are on their mom's Instagram feed.

Scroll for some of the cutest photos of Perry's teacup poodles!

Always By Mom's Side

Getty | Gotham

Judging by Perry's feed, Nugget and Butters hardly leave her side, tagging along almost everywhere she goes. A 2016 photo posted by the American Idol judge showed her carrying around one of the pups in a stylish backpack. While we believe it to be Butters, the dogs look so much alike that it's hard to tell them apart -- we confess we're mostly relying on captions to identify them.

Her beloved poodles even managed to steal her thunder on a few occasions, including during rehearsals for Perry's half-time performance at the 2015 Super Bowl. An adorable snap added to her page at the time showed the singer chilling on the floor with one of the cuties. "V important puppy bowl meeting," she captioned the shot, which snagged over 1 million likes.

Even when they can't be around her, the pups find a way to keep mom close. Just check out this photo of Butters wearing a Katy Perry necklace. (We know it's Butters because it says so in the caption.)

Fashion Icons

Getty | Jason Merritt/TERM

Following in their mom's footsteps, both Nugget and Butters are undisputed style icons. Here they are below rocking flawless Hawaiian fashion during a 2019 trip to Kauai.

Putting their charm to good use, the poodles often help out with promos either for Perry's shows, music videos, or new American Idol seasons.

"Get urself a pup who does it all - @missnuggetperry doesn't just star in the videos, she does the promo too," Perry wrote back in 2019 while promoting her "Small Talk" music video.

Hyping up the 2017 American Idol auditions in Disney Springs, the star shared a photo of Nugget (we think) with a Mickey Mouse hat inscribed with the show's logo. Talk about high fashion!

Perhaps the most adorable fashion-related photo on Perry's feed is a 2015 upload of her wearing pink silk PJs covered in her dog's face. This is probably where she got the idea for the famous Orlando Bloom onesie.

Teddy Bear Lookalikes

instagram | Katy Perry

Even without seeing these pics, it's easy to imagine that the mini teacup poodles look exactly like teddy bears. Just take a look at Nugget's adorable ears and curly brown coat above!

Perry loves to point out the uncanny resemblance in her posts. Here's Butters posing with a miniature stuffed bear in a photo from April 2014. We literally can't tell which is which.

Nugget also did her own teddy bear impression in a pic shared a few months prior.

A more recent snap from 2019 underlined her likeness to a teddy bear while at a coffee shop in Aspen. "Nugget approves," Perry wrote alongside an image of the pup with some bear latte art in front.

As a bonus picture, here's one of the cuties hiding in a pile of fuzzy balls.

Glam Sessions

Getty | Kevin Winter

The precious pups' glam sessions with their mom on Insta will melt your heart! The ones we rounded up for you were taken during promos for the "Small Talk" music video, so they're all about Nugget.

We're completely mesmerized by her elegant floral collar in the photo below.

Here she is twinning with her mom in pastel-pink outfits.

Admire her chic pistachio bow below.

Here she is soaking up some sun in a yellow necktie matching mom's dress in 2018.

Just Chilling

instagram | Katy Perry

While Nugget is clearly the diva, Butters is more laid-back. Often portrayed lounging idly on the couch, we typically see her in posts that liken the pup to Snoop Dog, with Perry joking about her weed habit in the captions.

"when u hit the blunt too hard," read one upload from in 2015.

"TBH I'm getting slightly worried about Butters," Perry wrote alongside a photoshopped pic of the poodle and Snoop Dog.

Another hilarious snap showed her chilling in bed with two bottles of bourbon. Like the fashionista that she is, she wore sunglasses indoors, with dollar bills sprinkled around her.

"idc about followers but I hope this one gets me to 56 milly on ig cause my ocd is flaring," read the caption.

