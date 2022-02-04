Cutest Photos Of Katy Perry's Dogs Nugget & Butters

Katy Perry and her partner-of-five-years Orlando Bloom are proud parents to 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and two nearly identical micro teacup poodles named Nugget and Butters. While the latter of their fur babies enjoys a quieter lifestyle away from the spotlight, the former is a canine superstar and even has her own Instagram account boasting 40,500 followers.

Nugget, who has a thriving career and was crowned Mutt Ball champion in 2019, has also appeared in Perry's music videos for "Swish Swish" and "Small Talk." Watch it below!

Both pups have also joined the singer on red carpet appearances, but the best pics you'll find of Nugget and Butters are on their mom's Instagram feed.

Scroll for some of the cutest photos of Perry's teacup poodles!