'Uncharted' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Tom Holland will be hanging up his spider suit, for now, to star in Uncharted, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, which was first released on PlayStation in 2007, the upcoming movie tells the story of an action-packed treasure-hunting adventure featuring Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

The production of the movie has been stalled one too many times but fans will be happy to know that it's finally here.

Here's everything we know about Uncharted.