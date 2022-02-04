'Uncharted' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Tom Holland will be hanging up his spider suit, for now, to star in Uncharted, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, which was first released on PlayStation in 2007, the upcoming movie tells the story of an action-packed treasure-hunting adventure featuring Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg).

The production of the movie has been stalled one too many times but fans will be happy to know that it's finally here.

Here's everything we know about Uncharted.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Uncharted'?

The first time the movie was announced was back in 2016. However, changes in the director, as well as the cast, and the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the production of the movie.

Finally, after years of uncertainty, the studio announced that the final theater release date is on February 18, 2022.

As Netflix also bought exclusive rights to stream some of Sony's movies, Uncharted will also be available on the streaming platform within a two-year period after its theatrical release.

Watch its latest trailer on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Uncharted'?

Tom Holland is playing the lead role of Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg is playing his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Originally, the role of Drake was for Wahlberg, but the studio decided to pursue a younger version of the character and gave the lead to Holland.

The two are joined by Sophia Taylor Ali (Truth or Dare), who is playing Holland's romantic interest, and Tati Gabrielle (You), who is playing the bad-ass Braddock. Rounding up the cast is Antonio Banderas, who will be playing the main villain in the movie.

What is 'Uncharted' About?

The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb details that the plot will be revolving around Drake and Sully trying to find Magellan's lost treasure, which is worth $5 billion.

"Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor 'Sully' Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together."

Nolan North Praises Tom Holland

The original voice actor for the character Nathan Drake, Nolan North, praised Holland's talent for physical acting on a podcast interview.

“He’s enthusiastic, he’s so athletic, he's an amazing dancer, he actually did a lot of the stunts. His physical intelligence is off the chain,” he said.

