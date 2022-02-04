'RHOBH' Star Lisa Vanderpump May Write Off Horse Riding After Breaking Leg

"I think maybe that was her last ride," Todd told TMZ on February 1. "I wouldn't let her ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."

According to TMZ, Vanderpump had surgery to mend her broken bones after suffering three separate breaks in her leg at The Paddock Riding Club in Los Angeles, where she was riding at the time.

"She's gone in for an operation," Todd confirmed.