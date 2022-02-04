Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump might be done horse riding for good following a scary accident over the weekend. Find out what her husband, Ken Todd, said about the incident while out and about in Los Angeles this week.
'RHOBH' Star Lisa Vanderpump May Write Off Horse Riding After Breaking Leg
The Latest
Lisa Vanderpump Was Bucked Off Her Horse
Lisa Vanderpump may have taken her last ride.
Following the news of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's horse accident on Sunday, which left her with a broken leg, Vanderpump husband, Ken Todd, spoke to TMZ while out and about in Los Angeles and revealed that when it comes to her future, Vanderpump will likely never ride again.
Celebrities
'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps
'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps
Ken Todd Claims Something Spooked Their Horse
"I think maybe that was her last ride," Todd told TMZ on February 1. "I wouldn't let her ride again. This is our horse, a gentle, gentle horse. Cabala horse — perfect, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him, and you never know when that's gonna happen."
According to TMZ, Vanderpump had surgery to mend her broken bones after suffering three separate breaks in her leg at The Paddock Riding Club in Los Angeles, where she was riding at the time.
"She's gone in for an operation," Todd confirmed.
Lisa Vanderpump's Recovery Is Expected To Take 8 To 10 Weeks
Todd went on to reveal that he believes there will be plates and screws put into his wife's leg and said that when it comes to her recovery, she will likely not be back to 100 percent for eight to 10 weeks.
He also said that due to COVID-19 regulations at the hospital, they wouldn't be keeping her there for long after surgery. In fact, at the time of the interview, Todd said he'd be picking up his wife in two hour's time.
"When I saw her thrown off, I couldn't believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor and she knew that she had broken her leg straight away," he recalled of the frightening ordeal. "She just said, 'I've broken my leg. I've broken my leg.'"
Ken Todd Believes These Things Just Happen
"It's one of those things that happens in life," Todd continued.
Then, when asked if the horse should be put down as a result of his wife's injuries, Todd said, "No way! She loves that horse."
Vanderpump appeared on the first nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before announcing her departure from the Bravo reality show in June 2019.