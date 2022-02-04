Dorit Kemsley is offering an update on how Erika Jayne is holding up amid her ongoing legal battle with Thomas Girardi as they film new episodes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.
Dorit Kemsley Reveals Erika Jayne 'Stronger' Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12
Erika Jayne Is In A 'Better Place' Than She Was Last Year
Although Erika Jayne's court battle is far from over, following a number of lawsuits being filed against her in late 2020 and throughout 2021, stemming from her now-estranged husband Thomas Girardi's alleged misappropriation of former clients' settlement funds, Dorit Kemsley offered a positive update on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate during an interview with Us Weekly at the end of last month.
Dorit Kemsley Claims Erika Jayne Is 'Doing Better'
“I think she is in a better place,” Kemsley revealed on the January 26 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”
Erika Jayne Discussed Her Legal Turmoil At The 'RHOBH' Season 11 Reunion
While filming the reunion special, which aired in November 2021, last year, Jayne said that when it came to the cases against her, many of which accuse her and Girardi of using his clients' money to fund their luxurious lifestyle, there was still much more to be uncovered.
“We are a long way from finding out what really happened here,” Jayne said. “I loved my husband. I thought he was great. Now he’s allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How do you think I feel? … [I feel] horrible. And I’ve said that over and over."
Dorit Kemsley Claims Erika Jayne Is 'Open' Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12
“She’s very open. She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her,” Kemsley stated.
Then, as she looked back at last year's season 11 reunion, she added, "Listen, there’s always room to grow, isn’t there, you know, and that’s the beauty about the season and watching it back. I think the wonderful thing about the reunion is that you can really put things to bed and move on.”
Filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to continue through this month with a premiere date likely being set for sometime in late spring or early summer.