Dorit Kemsley Reveals Erika Jayne 'Stronger' Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Dorit Kemsley is offering an update on how Erika Jayne is holding up amid her ongoing legal battle with Thomas Girardi as they film new episodes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.

The Latest

WWE Hall Of Famer Says Rhea Ripley Is 'Wasting Her Youth'

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Vanderpump May Write Off Horse Riding After Breaking Leg

Eli Manning Defends The Giants Amid Brian Flores' Accusations

'Honored, Privileged': Chris Paul Expresses Gratitude For 12th NBA All-Star Selection

'None Of That Means Anything': Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says Of Praise About His Outstanding Season

Erika Jayne Is In A 'Better Place' Than She Was Last Year

Shutterstock | 564025

Although Erika Jayne's court battle is far from over, following a number of lawsuits being filed against her in late 2020 and throughout 2021, stemming from her now-estranged husband Thomas Girardi's alleged misappropriation of former clients' settlement funds, Dorit Kemsley offered a positive update on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate during an interview with Us Weekly at the end of last month.

Celebrities

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Shares Risque Topless Snaps

By Stacy Carey

Dorit Kemsley Claims Erika Jayne Is 'Doing Better'

Shutterstock | 564025

“I think she is in a better place,” Kemsley revealed on the January 26 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “She went through a lot and I think she’s coming out the other side and she’s feeling better and feeling stronger. I think it’s still, you know, a battle and it’s not over, but I think that she is doing better and better.”

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Erika Jayne Discussed Her Legal Turmoil At The 'RHOBH' Season 11 Reunion

Shutterstock | 673594

While filming the reunion special, which aired in November 2021, last year, Jayne said that when it came to the cases against her, many of which accuse her and Girardi of using his clients' money to fund their luxurious lifestyle, there was still much more to be uncovered.

“We are a long way from finding out what really happened here,” Jayne said. “I loved my husband. I thought he was great. Now he’s allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How do you think I feel? … [I feel] horrible. And I’ve said that over and over."

Dorit Kemsley Claims Erika Jayne Is 'Open' Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12

Shutterstock | 564025

“She’s very open. She’s very open and I feel like the most open and free I’ve ever seen her,” Kemsley stated.

Then, as she looked back at last year's season 11 reunion, she added, "Listen, there’s always room to grow, isn’t there, you know, and that’s the beauty about the season and watching it back. I think the wonderful thing about the reunion is that you can really put things to bed and move on.”

Filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to continue through this month with a premiere date likely being set for sometime in late spring or early summer.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Her Athleticism In Sheer-Paneled Shorts During Grueling Workout

Penelope Cruz, 46, Flaunts Killer Physique In A Black Bikini And Sheer Cover-Up

Winter Olympics: America's Mikaela Shiffrin Youngest Ever Gold Medalist In Women's Slalom

Anna Kendrick's Best Kristen Stewart Impression

Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra While Posing With Her Trainer On Fitness Friday

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.