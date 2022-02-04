NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons-For-Bradley Beal Trade Becoming A Possibility For Sixers, Says Bill Simmons

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his potential departure from the Philadelphia 76ers. After being heavily criticized for his underwhelming performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else. However, though they were aware of Simmons' unhappiness with the team, the Sixers won't trade their disgruntled star just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In any potential deal involving Simmons, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has informed every potential suitor that they would only accept a trade package that includes an All-Star caliber player.