Edge Says Teaming With Beth Phoenix Was A Dream Come True

There is only one couple that has both been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. They teamed up at the Royal Rumble and defeated The Miz and Maryse. Beth Phoenix and Edge felt they would never have the opportunity to team up. Edge had to retire due to serious neck injuries in 2011, and Beth retired from in-ring competition the following year.

Edge spoke to Sports Illustrated recently about how teaming with his wife was a dream come true.

“We never thought this would be a possibility,” Edge said. “I was forced to retire [in 2011]. A year later, Beth retired. Then we started having kids. Coming back to wrestling was never on the docket for me, let alone come back and be asked, ‘What do you think about teaming together for a month?"

Both Edge and Beth Phoenix have adjusted their characters somewhat since returning. Scroll down to reveal what Edge has said about the current characters they are portraying.