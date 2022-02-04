Edge Says Teaming With Beth Phoenix Was A Dream Come True

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.
WWE's Only Hall Of Fame Couple: Edge & Beth Phoenix
There is only one couple that has both been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. They teamed up at the Royal Rumble and defeated The Miz and Maryse. Beth Phoenix and Edge felt they would never have the opportunity to team up. Edge had to retire due to serious neck injuries in 2011, and Beth retired from in-ring competition the following year.
Edge spoke to Sports Illustrated recently about how teaming with his wife was a dream come true.
“We never thought this would be a possibility,” Edge said. “I was forced to retire [in 2011]. A year later, Beth retired. Then we started having kids. Coming back to wrestling was never on the docket for me, let alone come back and be asked, ‘What do you think about teaming together for a month?"
Both Edge and Beth Phoenix have adjusted their characters somewhat since returning. Scroll down to reveal what Edge has said about the current characters they are portraying.
Edge Says The Current Incarnation Of His Character Is Close To His Real Personality
In wrestling, the lines between what's real and what isn't are often blurred. Edge recently commented, however, that this current version of Edge he is portraying is the closest to his real-life personality of any that he's played.
“This incarnation of Edge is the closest to Adam yet," he said. "If we go out there and try to be this angry, tough couple, then there’s only so much there. When you see us out there having fun, that translates. The audience gets that, and hopefully keeps it from ever being cringy. Hopefully, that makes it fun for the audience, too.”
As for Beth, she posted a statement following the match at the Royal Rumble about teaming with her husband. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Beth Phoenix Posts Message To Husband, Edge Following The Royal Rumble
Following the Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix posted a message to social media praising her husband and their relationship.
"The truth is, I’ve always struggled very hard to love myself. I spent most of my life feeling too big, not pretty enough, not worthy. The character I portrayed in wrestling was everything I wish I was. The Glamazon was powerful, even though inside, I felt so damn weak. Until I met this man. Who has loved me big and loved me stubbornly even when I couldn’t figure out what he saw in me."
"After 11 years, I can honestly say that real love, long haul love is different than anything in life. There just isn’t any substitute for time and consistent mutual respect. As I walked out last night, I had the realization that something in me has drastically changed. I don’t feel like “less”. Because love is a mirror…you reflect what you get. When I see this the look on his face, I feel so loved. And I finally feel like I am worthy of it. Thank you @edgeratedr for building this life with me. The best is still ahead of us!"
There are other wrestlers Beth is interested in either teaming with or facing now that she's back. She specifically mentioned one member of the RAW roster as someone she would like to work with. Scroll down to reveal who that is.
Beth Phoenix Wants To Work With Rhea Ripley
Beth Phoenix took part in an interview with News18 and stated that she would really like to work with Rhea Ripley at some point.
“I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood,” said Phoenix. ”I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since when she was barely 20 years old. (…) So young and so willing to just give it her all. (…) So I am so proud for her and I love seeing her flourish as a superstar.”
Phoenix has also said she's interested in continuing to wrestle for the foreseeable future. Scroll down to reveal what she said about her in-ring future.
Beth Phoenix Hopes To Continue Wrestling
Beth Phoenix recently took part in an interview with Muscle and Fitness. During the discussion, she noted that she has no plans to retire now that she's returned. She feels good, has no injuries, and is hoping to continue her in-ring career. If she doesn't get that chance, however, she's happy with the bout at the Royal Rumble being the final one of her career.
"I feel great, I don’t have any injuries that prevent me from wrestling, I don’t know what the future brings but I do know that this moment … all I can worry about is this moment in time, and if this is my last match, what a way to go out than beside my husband, in front of my kids, you know, in a stadium, and the Royal Rumble is my favorite pay-per-view so it’s got a fairy tale written all over it”
Hopefully, we get to see Beth Phoenix back in a WWE ring sooner rather than later.