Becky Lynch Comments On 'Belt Exchange' Incident With Charlotte Flair

Lynch didn't hold back while speaking to Steve Austin about the segment. Here is what she had to say about it:

“It should’ve been easy,” Lynch explained on The Broken Skull Sessions. “It should’ve been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky Two Belts’ for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there.”

“I told some people that this isn’t what’s going to happen,” Lynch continued. “When I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it, and that’s what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to happen and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit.”

The rumors are that Flair felt the segment made her and the title look weak and so decided to drop the title to the mat as opposed to handing it over. Flair and Lynch would meet the following month in a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series. Lynch also addressed what happened in that match during her interview with Steve Austin. Scroll down to reveal what she said.