Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into a backstage confrontation regarding the now-infamous "belt exchange" segment on Smackdown this fall.
Becky Lynch Comments On 'Belt Exchange' Incident With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, & 'The Belt Exchange'
Following the WWE Draft this fall, Becky Lynch was moved to RAW while Charlotte Flair was moved to Smackdown. Lynch was the Smackdown Women's Champion and Flair was the RAW Women's Champion at the time. Since they were now on different brands, it made sense for Lynch and Flair to exchange titles with Lynch becoming the RAW Women's Champion (since she was drafted to RAW) and Flair would be the Smackdown Women's Champion (since she was drafted to Smackdown).
A segment with the two exchanging belts was booked for Smackdown but Flair reportedly went off-script during it. This led to backstage arguments between her, Sonya Deville, and Lynch.
Becky Lynch recently addressed what happened during this segment and behind-the-scenes after while on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Becky Lynch Addresses "The Belt Exchange" Segment
Lynch didn't hold back while speaking to Steve Austin about the segment. Here is what she had to say about it:
“It should’ve been easy,” Lynch explained on The Broken Skull Sessions. “It should’ve been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky Two Belts’ for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there.”
“I told some people that this isn’t what’s going to happen,” Lynch continued. “When I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it, and that’s what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to happen and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit.”
The rumors are that Flair felt the segment made her and the title look weak and so decided to drop the title to the mat as opposed to handing it over. Flair and Lynch would meet the following month in a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series. Lynch also addressed what happened in that match during her interview with Steve Austin. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Becky Lynch On Her Survivor Series Match With Charlotte Flair
Despite the two not getting along very well in the weeks leading up to it, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair had an epic match against one another at the Survivor Series. Lynch came away the victor but only after grabbing the ring ropes during a pin attempt on Flair.
Lynch also spoke about that match during her conversation with Steve Austin.
“People were excited to see us go at it, and we went at it,” Lynch recalled. “In that, capitalized on that real emotion of once being best friends and now absolutely despising each other and we wanted to rip each other’s heads off. I think when you’ve got real emotions, you’ve got truth behind it, it makes for an interesting story.”
Lynch and Flair were at one-time were good friends. Those days are now gone, however. Lynch has spoken openly about why the two are no longer on good terms. Scroll down to reveal what she has said.
Becky Lynch On Why Her And Charlotte Flair Are No Longer Friends
During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lynch addressed why she feels she and Charlotte Flair are no longer friends.
“We don’t like each other,” Lynch stated. “We used to. I’m sure she’d give you a different side and I’ll give you my side. My star was rising and we were the best of friends. It all worked when she was on top and I was below. We could all see the way things were going in 2019, people were really behind me, really rallying behind me. This turn would turn me into a different league. She couldn’t take that and has never been able to take it since.”
Charlotte Flair has also commented on why she and Lynch are no longer friends. Scroll down to reveal what she has said.
Charlotte Flair On Why Her And Becky Lynch Are No Longer Friends
Charlotte Flair also appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and spoke about why her friendship with Becky Lynch ended.
"Here’s how I look at it. You have two women at the top of their game and both of them want to be the best," Flair explained. "So who’s the best? Competition breeds competition, and I think we just got older, and not necessarily that success doesn’t get to your head and that’s why you lose a friendship. It’s just we both want to be on top, and there’s only room for one."
Perhaps we will see Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair square off again soon in a WWE ring.