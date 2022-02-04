We might not all get the chance to vacation Bieber-style, but we can all agree that Hailey Bieber's swimsuit makes us want to plan for that perfect getaway and hit the beach! While we’ve been bundled in sweatpants and scarves, Hailey has been basking in string bikinis surrounded by tropical waters (as she should be). Get ready to turn your AC back on because a Hailey Bieber bikini photo has blessed our Instagram feeds once again.
Hailey Bieber In Bikini Is 'A Movie'
The Latest
Always Accessorizing, Even In Bikinis
Hailey is already known for being a street style icon who’s clad almost always in blazers and Bottega Veneta bags, but she is making sure we know she’s just as fashionable on the sand as she is in the city with her latest IG post. While a bikini often needs no accessories (hello, hot bod), Hailey clearly takes beach styling very seriously. She always pairs her swimwear with a trendy hat, body chain or two and lots of jewelry. The combination creates a curated care-free look that makes for great photos.
Just Like A Movie
In two of the pics, she’s sitting on a blanket laid out on the sand as she stares into the lens with a serious facial expression. In another she’s sitting on a surfboard in the water with pal
Hailey only captioned the post with a single rainbow emoji but her fans were quick to leave many compliments in the comments section. “How can someone be so pretty,” one fan wrote while another called the snapshots “glorious.” Others shared heart-eyed emojis and even Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber wrote, “U are a movie 🎥 😩😩❤️❤️❤️.”
Before Hailey posted her latest pics, she made headlines when stepping out in a figure-flattering workout outfit during an outing in Los Angeles on Jan. 15. The outfit included a white long-sleeved crop top and skintight 7/8 High Waist Airlift Leggings by
Like his wife, Justin also got attention when he posed for an epic eye-catching pic last month. In it, he was shirtless and posing outside with Hailey as well as his half-sister Jazmyn, 13, and stepsister Allie, 14, while giving the camera a serious look. “My favorite girlsss 🥺😍❤️,” he captioned the memorable post before his fans shared their own comments about how much they adored the black and white pic.