NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Broncos

Since the end of the 2020 NFL season, most analysts claimed that this campaign could be Aaron Rodgers' final year with the Green Bay Packers.

And, even though he seemed to make amends with the front office at some point in the season, it seems like he's ready to move on and leave Lambeau Field for the first time in his career.

Moreover, the Denver Broncos have reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to acquire his services in the final year of his deal. But, what could they realistically offer in return for him? Let's break it down.

What Can The Broncos Offer?

Shutterstock | 978674

Needless to say, acquiring one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time isn't going to be an easy task. Then again, the Broncos happen to have more than enough assets to make an appealing offer.

Per most insiders, it would take at least four draft picks for the Packers to even consider letting go of Rodgers. That would include a first and second-round pick in 2022, and a first and second-round pick in 2023 as well. While that may seem like a steep price, the Broncos are one QB away from being a legit contender.

The Packers Need To Rebuild

Shutterstock | 2067467

But, why on Earth would the Packers do that? Well, they have 26,970,588 reasons to want Aaron Rodgers' contract off their books and salary cap next season. Also, turning to Jordan Love would help them go through a long-overdue rebuild with a replenished draft arsenal.

The Packers would also likely surrender Davante Adams and other stars in free agency, and they could trade away most of their core to acquire as many young assets as they can.

Rodgers Wants To Play With Hackett

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Moreover, it's not a secret that Rodgers and Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett hold a close friendship and a great relationship. Two years ago, he even hinted at potentially following him if he were to leave the Packers:

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett," a smirking Rodgers said. “I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere — unless I do.”

Hackett Credits Rodgers For His Success

Getty | Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hackett, on the other hand, also credits Rodgers for his recognition as one of the best offensive coordinators in the league:

“First and foremost, Aaron [Rodgers] was absolutely unbelievable. He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him. I’m thankful very much for him," Hackett said in his introductory press conference. "Coaching a man like that, the one thing I learned is, you better have an answer for every question because he’s going to ask every single question about every single thing that you’re going to do. I think that was something that was very valuable for me."

So, what are they waiting for? Let's get this done.

