NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Broncos

Since the end of the 2020 NFL season, most analysts claimed that this campaign could be Aaron Rodgers' final year with the Green Bay Packers.

And, even though he seemed to make amends with the front office at some point in the season, it seems like he's ready to move on and leave Lambeau Field for the first time in his career.

Moreover, the Denver Broncos have reportedly emerged as a frontrunner to acquire his services in the final year of his deal. But, what could they realistically offer in return for him? Let's break it down.