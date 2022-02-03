Denver Broncos Expected To Be Sold At A Record-Breaking Price

What looked like a matter of time is finally official: The Denver Broncos were put up for sale after 38 years of ownership by the Bowlen family.

Now, the franchise is expected to fetch a 'record-breaking number' of nearly $4 billion, according to Forbes and CBS Sports.

And, while there hasn't been any formal or public bid thus far, it's well known that both John Elway and Peyton Manning have expressed their interest in buying the team in the past. For that, any majority stakeholder will need to have at least $1.2 billion to own at least 30% of the franchise.