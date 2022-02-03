'We'll Turn Over Every Stone': Bucs GM Talks About Replacing Brady

But even if the task is hard, the fact that Brady actually chose them speaks volumes of how well they're doing things right now. That's why Licht is confident in finding another top-notch candidate for the job:
"If Tom chose us, I think that will continue to help other players to make their decision to come to Tampa as well, because we have a lot of very good players and an unbelievable coaching staff," Licht said. "We're losing a legend in Tom -- and no one wants to lose a legend -- but the lessons that he's provided with these guys with just his actions and his leadership -- along with our head coach, who we still have -- are going to continue to lead our team and continue to build on it. We're going to have continued success because of it. I'm confident in that."
The Bucs have a top-notch coaching staff, an experienced HC, and a championship core. Now, all they need to do is fill the most important spot in the sport.