'We'll Turn Over Every Stone': Bucs GM Talks About Replacing Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a tough spot right now. Replacing a Hall of Famer quarterback could take a lot of time, sometimes years, and they just lost arguably the greatest player to ever do it.

Bruce Arians' team still has plenty of depth on both sides of the ball and should be considered a contender. Then again, and even if there will be no shortage of options, filling Tom Brady's void is not exactly a piece of cake.