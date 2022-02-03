'We'll Turn Over Every Stone': Bucs GM Talks About Replacing Brady

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a tough spot right now. Replacing a Hall of Famer quarterback could take a lot of time, sometimes years, and they just lost arguably the greatest player to ever do it.

Bruce Arians' team still has plenty of depth on both sides of the ball and should be considered a contender. Then again, and even if there will be no shortage of options, filling Tom Brady's void is not exactly a piece of cake.

The Latest

'Completely Fabricated': Browns Deny Hue Jackson Accusations

Philadelphia 76ers At Dallas Mavericks [Feb 4] - NBA Picks And Predictions

NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Broncos

Denver Broncos Expected To Be Sold At A Record-Breaking Price

'You Can't Write This Story Any Better': Erin Andrews Congratulates Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Bucs Will Dig Deep In The Market

Getty | Icon Sportswire

With that in mind, Bucs' GM Jason Licht knows that he and his staff will have to work overtime to find the perfect replacement for Brady. Apparently, all options are on the table right now:

"It's a little bit of a different landscape than it was a couple of years ago with the quarterbacks that were available in free agency," Licht told ESPN. "We'll have to go down every avenue. We'll have to turn over every stone. I hate to use clichés like that, but we will."

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Finding A New QB Won't Be Easy

Giphy | NFL: The Grind on EPIX

The impending QB market will be a bloodbath. Multiple teams need gunslingers and Licht knows no one's going to do them any favors:

"It seems easy to fans to feel like we can go ahead and offer a trade to bring a great quarterback in here, but the teams you're talking to are then going to be looking for a quarterback," the GM added. "No one wants to be in a position where they don't have a quarterback, and we feel very fortunate.

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Brady's Legacy Will Help The Bucs Find More Stars

Shutterstock | 249825454

But even if the task is hard, the fact that Brady actually chose them speaks volumes of how well they're doing things right now. That's why Licht is confident in finding another top-notch candidate for the job:

"If Tom chose us, I think that will continue to help other players to make their decision to come to Tampa as well, because we have a lot of very good players and an unbelievable coaching staff," Licht said. "We're losing a legend in Tom -- and no one wants to lose a legend -- but the lessons that he's provided with these guys with just his actions and his leadership -- along with our head coach, who we still have -- are going to continue to lead our team and continue to build on it. We're going to have continued success because of it. I'm confident in that."

The Bucs have a top-notch coaching staff, an experienced HC, and a championship core. Now, all they need to do is fill the most important spot in the sport.

Read Next

Must Read

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Dua Lipa Delivers 'Weekly Report' In Bikini

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Pushing Up In Sports Bra

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.