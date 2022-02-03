Eminem's Bored Ape NFT Valued At $462,000

Famous Detroit rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has a Bored Ape NFT valued at $462,000. Based on coverage by Fortune, Mathers purchased the single token for just under half a million dollars from the infamous NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Mathers joins many other celebrities who have hopped onto the non fungible token bandwagon, specifically when it comes to the Bored Ape collection, which has seen dozens of celebrity buyers.

The rapper subsequently changed his twitter icon to feature his purchased NFT.