Eminem's Bored Ape NFT Valued At $462,000

Shutterstock | 564025

News & Politics
George Francis Lee

Famous Detroit rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, has a Bored Ape NFT valued at $462,000. Based on coverage by Fortune, Mathers purchased the single token for just under half a million dollars from the infamous NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Mathers joins many other celebrities who have hopped onto the non fungible token bandwagon, specifically when it comes to the Bored Ape collection, which has seen dozens of celebrity buyers.

The rapper subsequently changed his twitter icon to feature his purchased NFT.

The Latest

Miley Cyrus Rolls Up Tank In Bikini

Kaley Cuoco Shares Touching Tribute To Her Late Dog Norman

Fans Are Obsessing Over Kelly Ripa's Dogs Lena & Chewie

Kendall Jenner Explores A Lake In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

Which Bored Ape NFT Does Eminem Have?

twitter | Decrypt

Eminem has an extensive collection, with at least 166 tokens. Not all of the rapper's NFTs are Bored Apes, however.

The token in question, nicknamed “EminApe” displays a white ape wearing a camo army cap as well as a chain necklace. The sale was made by OpenSea user GeeGazza, who said that the sale going through was “madness”.

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

What Are Bored Ape NFTs?

Unsplash | Dylan Calluy

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYE) is a non fungible token (NFT) collection of 10,000 unique art assets. Created by Yuga Labs, the minimum asking price for a Bored Ape is 52 Ethereum, which is roughly $210,000.

The collection is well known for its visual template, featuring cartoon style apes drawn with a varying number of expressions, colors and accessories.

Texas Brothers Kill Stepfather For Sexually Abusing Their Sister

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

How Do NFTs Work?

Unsplash | Tezos

Non fungible tokens (NFTs) are a form of digital assets on the blockchain that allows users to track ownership of digital goods, such as videos, images and video-game content.

NFTs theoretically allow a 'proof of ownership' for digital goods. Any user can view the said content, but in theory an NFT illustrates who the 'official' owner is.

Unlike cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs are intended to be identifiable and totally unique. Like physical currencies, cryptos like Bitcoin are supposed to be interchangeable and in no-way distinguishable from each other. However, both formats have a finite number of tokens available, with significantly fewer NFTs included in collections.

NFTs work in the opposite way. As a sign of status and a way to facilitate value and speculation, no two Bored Ape NFTs are identical.

The Celebrities Who Endorse NFTs

Wikimedia | Toglenn

There are many high-profile celebrities who have either endorsed, purchased or released their own NFTs.

There is no official list of celebrities who partake in NFTs and cryptocurrency. However, those who are confirmed include: Jimmy Fallon, Justin Bieber, Von Miller, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, Logan Paul, Snoop Dogg, Drake Bell, Timbaland and DJ Khaled.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Miley Cyrus Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.