Kaley Cuoco Shares Touching Tribute To Her Late Dog Norman

When Cuoco describes herself as a huge animal lover, she's not kidding around. A keen equestrian, her Hidden Hills home is equipped with a private horse barn large enough to accommodate all of her 20-plus equine companions.

Last year, the movie star shared a heartwarming tribute to her horse Bionetty as she retired her from competing. "For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first 'real' horse I ever sat on, and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight. My first jump on her in Calgary, was a moment of 'whoa'. I knew I would love her forever and that she was perfect for me," she wrote in an Instagram post, given below.

Showing how much she cares for the horse, Cuoco continued: "We share the same heart. I hope Netty knows retirement doesn't mean her life is over. I feel this is my way of thanking her, with a brand new life. Living forever in our backyard, having babies and getting constant pocket mints from my dad. Bionetty, there will never be another like you. You will always be my Queen B!"

As fans are aware, Cuoco's love for her numerous animals runs so deep that she made sure they could be a part of her 2018 wedding with her now-ex-husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook. Tying the knot at a horse ranch owned by the billionaire heir, the former couple had their beloved equines by their side during the intimate ceremony.