Kaley Cuoco Shares Touching Tribute To Her Late Dog Norman

Kaley Cuoco recently left fans in tears as she took to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her late dog, Norman. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her cuddling the pitbull mix in bed, The Flight Attendant star, 36, penned a sweet message to commemorate her beloved pooch, with followers sharing their own loss stories in the comments.
Known for her deep love of animals, Cuoco strongly advocates for adoption on her page and has opened her heart to several shelter dogs over the years, including Norman. Her household is a safe haven for pets, including 25 horses, a bunny, a goat, and two piglets on top of her "large pack of dogs."
