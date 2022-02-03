Fans Are Obsessing Over Kelly Ripa's Dogs Lena & Chewie

Kelly Ripa is not only a mother of three, she's also mom to two adorable Maltese/Shih Tzu mixes named Lena and Chewie. The talk show queen, 51, often gushes about her fur babies on Live with Kelly and Ryan and has even brought them to work during a recent virtual appearance.

Fans of the actress and TV host often get tender insights into her family life via her Instagram page, where Lena and Chewie reign supreme. The sweet story of Lena's adoption last March melted hearts across the nation and, since then, the lovable canines have become stars in their own right.

Find out why fans love them so much.

Rescue Pups

instagram | Kelly Ripa

Both Lena and Chewie are rescue dogs. At around 14-years-old, Chewie is the veteran and has been with the family ever since appearing on Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's show during an “adopt-a-thon” event years ago. Ripa, who's been married to actor Mark Consuelos, 50, for 25 years and shares sons Michael Joseph, 24, Joaquin Antonio, 18, and daughter Lola, 20 with her All My Children co-star, decided to adopt the pooch herself.

Explaining how Chewie, who is a girl, got her name, Ripa revealed that "the boys thought she looked like Chewbacca, but she was a girl so we called her Chew-Becca.” She also dished on her temperament, saying that "she is a city dog, and dare I say she’s also half-cat and half-human."

Watch Chewie steal the thunder during a 2016 visit to the Live studio in the video below.

Stealing The Show

instagram | Kelly Ripa

Celebrating Chewie's birthday back in May 2020 with a sweet Instagram tribute, Ripa shared a collection of sweet photos taken over the years, which included a couple of snaps from when her now grown-up kids were still little. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Chewie! 91 human years young (we think) and still have most of your teeth! Atta girl 🐶🦷🎂."

Scroll through the embed below to see the pics!

Meanwhile, 16-months-old Lena is the baby, having joined the family last spring. Just like her older sister, she first met her new mom on Live, making her debut on the show on St. Paddy’s Day. Watch it below.

After the pup was featured on the "Happy Pets" segment, Ripa once again decided to open up her heart and add a new member to her family.

Proud Dog Mom

Shutterstock | 564025

Breaking the news to Seacrest on the show, Ripa announced that "the Consueloses have made a decision to adopt Lena," sharing that their minds were made up after witnessing a tender moment between the pup and Chewie. As she explained, one night while checking on Lena in her crate she saw "Chewie was outside the crate, sitting next to her with their noses together."

Stressing how important it was for her and her husband that the dogs get along, Ripa said she sought out tips from her friend and dog trainer Andrea Arden to make sure everyone cohabitated peacefully.

"My whole fear was that I didn't want Chewie to feel replaced in any way," she shared.

As far as naming the new pup, she chose "Lena" because it was close to the name she had at the shelter (Angelina). "My kids want her to be named Leia, as in Princess Leia, because we have Chewie," Ripa said on Live. Watch it below.

Girls At Work

instagram | Kelly Ripa

Fans who fell in love with Chewie and Lena on Live were thrilled when the duo videobombed mom while she was filming the fitness segment for a recent remote episode. Joined by Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell for a lesson on core workouts, the TV host was quickly surrounded by the furry pooches, who caused a bit of a commotion before chilling on the exercise mat next to her. Watch it below.

Ripa later shared a pic from the day in question, taken by her hubby. "Downward dog day 🐶," she captioned the snap, which got plenty of attention from fans and fellow celebrities.

“Just a bunch of cuties,” commented sports reporter Megan Olivi.

“Lena with the side eye [sic]!” joked Justin Sylvester.

Noticing that Chewie sported pink bows in her hair, Carrie Ann Inaba said: “Those bows!! ❤️❤️😭😭😭😭 so cute😍."

If you thought things couldn't get more adorable, check out the Christmas cuties posing by the decked tree on their mom's feed.

Serving up a major dose of cuteness overload on Halloween as well, Chewie and Lena brightened up Ripa's feed with their colorful piñata costumes. "Happy Halloween from Trick and Treat 🎉🎉👻👻🎃🎃🕷🕷💀💀," Ripa captioned the post that racked up close to 110,000 likes.

