Fans Are Obsessing Over Kelly Ripa's Dogs Lena & Chewie

Kelly Ripa is not only a mother of three, she's also mom to two adorable Maltese/Shih Tzu mixes named Lena and Chewie. The talk show queen, 51, often gushes about her fur babies on Live with Kelly and Ryan and has even brought them to work during a recent virtual appearance.

Fans of the actress and TV host often get tender insights into her family life via her Instagram page, where Lena and Chewie reign supreme. The sweet story of Lena's adoption last March melted hearts across the nation and, since then, the lovable canines have become stars in their own right.

Find out why fans love them so much.