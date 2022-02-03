Are Top Skiers Mikaela Shiffrin And Petra Vlhova Friends Or Just Rivals?

As the 2022 Winter Olympic Games kick off on February 4 in Beijing, alpine skiing fans are looking forward to some great slope action from the sport’s best female athletes and biggest rivals, USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. Aside from that, we’re also curious to see if there’s going to be friendly bonding between the two outside of competition. After all, the fiercest sports rivals can also be close friends in real life – just look at Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

But are Shiffrin and Vlhova friends? See below.