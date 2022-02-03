Are Top Skiers Mikaela Shiffrin And Petra Vlhova Friends Or Just Rivals?

As the 2022 Winter Olympic Games kick off on February 4 in Beijing, alpine skiing fans are looking forward to some great slope action from the sport’s best female athletes and biggest rivals, USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. Aside from that, we’re also curious to see if there’s going to be friendly bonding between the two outside of competition. After all, the fiercest sports rivals can also be close friends in real life – just look at Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

But are Shiffrin and Vlhova friends? See below.

The Best Skier Found Her Match

There was a time when Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Vail, Colorado, dominated the sport so completely that no one could equal, much less surpass, her. But then Vlhova, a Youth Olympic Games champion from Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia, started defeating the American skier and rose to become her biggest threat and rival.

That has only pushed Shiffrin to do better. “I know that I can't win every race. It's a big fight with Petra. Every time I’m there, she’s also right there,” she said. “That's motivating ... not records or numbers, but skiing my best and fighting out there.”

‘I’d Like To Be Friends But’

Shiffrin is polite and nice to everyone, including Vlhova, but she wouldn’t exactly call her a friend. “I feel like if we were doing something different or if we knew each other at a different time, we might be friends because she has this really great focus and obviously a really great work ethic, and those are some things that I certainly value,” she said.

“I laugh about it because I’d like to be friends,” Shiffrin added. “But first, I’d like to be faster. That would be the ideal thing.”

‘Everybody Wants To Win’

Vlhova seems to have the same sentiment. In January 2020, after a competition in Flachau, Austria in which she defeated Shiffrin, the Slovak skier said, “I know that she is angry because she wants to always win. It’s good to have Miki close to me because she pushes me to more than maybe I have inside. I think it’s very important for skiing, for our sport, to have girls like this. I want to have a friend relationship with her, but we can’t because we are on the top, and everybody wants to win [sic].”

Great Respect

It seems Vlhova and Shiffrin, both 26, aren’t too keen on having a friendly connection off the slopes but it’s obvious these two have great respect for each other as the top female athletes in their sport. As Vlhova’s former coach Livio Magoni said, “For me they are at the same level. It's a very good and honest relationship, they respect each other.”

In past competitions, they’ve been spotted thanking and congratulating each other as well as chatting and hugging, which is perhaps more that you’d expect from the fiercest rivals. Let’s see how this relationship will evolve in Beijing 2022.

