MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, has made dozens of outlandish, evidence-free claims about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

At the center of most of his conspiracy theories is Dominion Voting Systems, a company whose voting machines were used in the election.

Dominion launched a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell in February last year in response to his allegations.

Below is the latest update on this legal battle.