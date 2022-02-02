Serena Williams Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs

The former #1 player in the world and elite tennis player understands that being able to compete against the best in the tennis world dictates being in top physical form and this remains her primary motivation when she steps into a fitness routine. Tennis is known as an all-around workout for your body and Williams credits her love for the game as the part of the reason for her body, stating:

"I have been asked what keeps me motivated to continue playing tennis. To me, the answer is simple: I love the sport. When I’m giving speeches I always say how important it is to love what you do. If you don’t, then find something that speaks to you. Follow your passion. Of course, there are times when loving tennis is hard."