Penelope Cruz Stuns In High-Slit Silk Dress

Penelope Cruz is an ethereal goddess in a leggy silk dress for Variety magazine's cover story featuring the actress' recent works and longstanding work relationship with director Pedro Almodóvar.

The 47-year-old Latina treated her 5.8 million followers on Instagram to stunning pictures from the photoshoot and was rightfully celebrated and praised by fans for her timeless beauty.

Elegance comes easy for the natural beauty, who is the perfect "muse" for the magazine cover.

Scroll down to see the photos.

Penelope Cruz In Elie Saab

For Variety magazine's November 2021 cover story, Cruz is front and center as "The Muse", a fitting title for the stunner.

Shot by Xavi Gordo and styled by Goya Toledo, the photoshoot perfectly encapsulates Cruz's sophistication. In one of the pictures, Penelope is dressed in a jaw-dropping Elie Saab silk long dress in a deep green color.

The actress is seen posing with one hand clutching her head and the other resting on her waist. With a thigh-high side slit, the dress showed off Penelope's flawless leg, exposing just enough skin without being too risqué.

The Muse

Cruz also shared other looks from the feature on her Instagram account, while thanking the magazine for the honor of being on the cover.

For the cover photo, Cruz is wearing a low-cut white dress with simple makeup and sultry hair. In another picture, she amps up the heat with a revealing mini dress styled with fishnet stockings.

On Working With Almodóvar

The star also opened up about her experience working once again with famed director Almodóvar for the critically acclaimed movie Parallel Mothers.

"We create a distance when shooting, which protects the relationship. But even though to the outside observer, it may not look like I’m hanging out with my best friend, I know everything about him. I know when he’s in a good mood or when he’s worried. He cannot lie to me, and I’m the same way with him. I don’t even try,” Penelope said.

Being Best Friends With Salma Hayek

Aside from Almodóvar, another relationship Cruz treasures is her friendship with Salma Hayek. While promoting her new movie The 355 on Ellen, Cruz shared a heartwarming story about how Hayek took care of her when she was just starting out.

'She picked me up at the airport and she said, "You’re not going to the hotel. You’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning. And you’re gonna feel very lonely,"' Penelope said. “So she took me to her house."

The two have remained best friends since and continue to support each other's works.

