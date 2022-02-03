NBA Rumors: LeBron James Would Leave Lakers To Win Another Championship, Says Charles Oakley

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to win games and yet to live up to expectations from the team that is ready to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title this year.

As of now, the Lakers are on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 24-27 record.