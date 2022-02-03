NBA Rumors: LeBron James Would Leave Lakers To Win Another Championship, Says Charles Oakley

Getty | Michael Reaves

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are still struggling to win games and yet to live up to expectations from the team that is ready to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the NBA championship title this year.

As of now, the Lakers are on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 24-27 record.

LeBron James' Future With LA Lakers

Getty | Michael Reaves

James and the Lakers are still trying to turn things around in the 2021-22 NBA season, but some people have already started talking about LeBron's potential departure from Los Angeles. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley said that if they fail to reclaim the throne, James would be leaving the Lakers to chase for another championship somewhere else.

“You know LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” Oakley said, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “He might leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, could be somewhere else. He left twice. He’ll leave again.”

Charles Oakley Still Believes In LA Lakers

Getty | Christian Petersen

Talking about the possibility that James would be abandoning them doesn't necessarily mean that Oakley no longer believes in the Lakers. Despite what he said, Oakley claimed that he believes that James and the Lakers still have what it takes to fully dominate the Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2021-22 NBA season. Though they are still facing some issues regarding their chemistry on the court, Oakley said that the main reason why the Lakers are struggling is their number of injuries.

If they would have a healthy squad before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Oakley thinks that the Lakers could beat any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

Will Cavaliers Welcome LeBron James Back In Cleveland?

Getty | Michael Reaves

If James ends up parting ways with the Lakers, Oakley mentioned the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential landing spot. Though the Cavaliers were viewed as a rebuilding team before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, they are currently playing better than the Lakers. While the Purple and Gold are out of the playoff race, the Cavaliers are sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 31-20 record.

The Cavaliers may be performing well in their fourth year since James left, but they would definitely welcome back the former face of the franchise who helped them win their first NBA championship title in 2016.

Father Time Catching LeBron James

Getty | Michael Reaves

At 37, James is still playing at the All-Star level. However, he couldn't run away from "father time" forever. No matter how careful he is with his body, James is still human. As of now, the four-time NBA champion is dealing with left knee soreness that would keep him out of their upcoming game against the Trail Blazers.

“Still working on trying to get the swelling down,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said on James' injury. “He’s listed as doubtful for tomorrow. He’s not here today. He got treatment outside of our facility today.”

