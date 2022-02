The Toronto Raptors were supposed to be looking at offloading their veterans at this point in the season.

Instead, Nick Nurse's team has put together yet another surprising run at a playoff spot. They've been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA, featuring an up-and-coming, hungry young team that won't back down against anybody.

Moreover, plenty of the credit for their impressive season has to go to Pascal Siakam, who's finally turned the corner after a tough year and a half.