Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores decided to sue the NFL, the Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos for alleged racism, claiming he only got 'sham interviews' and was never actually considered for a job.

Per Flores' lawsuit, Bill Belichick and people from both the Giants and Buffalo Bills already knew that they were going to hire Brian Daboll days before Flores even had his interview. From there, he knew something had to change now.