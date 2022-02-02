'Belichick Was Mostly A Product Of Brady's Greatness': Skip Bayless On Patriots Being Omitted From Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Over the past couple of years, Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots has been a subject of theories, speculation, and controversy.

Most information and insiders point towards a rift in his relationship with Bill Belichick. He's barely mentioned him in his 'Man In The Arena' show and some reports claim that Brady never forgave Belichick for offering him to the San Francisco 49ers.

And, while all of that was nothing more than speculation, the fact that Brady failed to mention the Patriots, Belichick, Robert Kraft, or Patriots fans in his retirement letter all but confirmed that something really bad went down between them.