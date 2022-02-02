Kate Hudson took up a new hobby while quarantining in 2021.
Kate Hudson Reveals How She Coped With Quarantine on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kate Hudson Enjoyed Quarantining -- At First
While appearing on a 2021 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, via YouTube, Kate Hudson opened up about the time she spent indoors amid the ongoing pandemic, admitting that during her early moments at home with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, she enjoyed the downtime.
"I did for a little bit. I enjoyed it actually, a lot. And then I didn't. And then I really didn't, which is when the drinking starts," she recalled.
Luckily, rather than allow her increased drinking to continue, Hudson took up a healthier hobby.
Kate Hudson Has a Love of Vinyl Records
"At Christmas I got back into vinyl [record player] and that's kind of made this last month and a half [more bearable]," Hudson explained. "I always liked listening to records and I had this very extensive record collection and then for Christmas, that was what I wanted. I was like, 'I would love a new turn table.' And I got it from my family, my kids and Danny all got me a turn table, and that's really what I've been doing now. So that's like, saved these last couple [of months]."
Kate Hudson Used To Have A Large Collection Of Records
When host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know if Hudson had a big collection of records, she lost the majority of her collection as a result of her divorce from former husband Chris Robinson.
"I used to until I got divorced and he took them. But it's actually really funny... They [were Chri']. Well, okay, it's complicated. That's complicated. But it's the only thing he took," she explained. "So it was one of those things where like, I remember he was like, 'Oh we should probably start getting our own places,' and he just went and took his records and left everything else, like his clothes. He just wanted all his records and so I've slowly been recollecting."
Kate Hudson Misses Hanging Out With Friends At Bars
According to Hudson, she enjoys her time at home but also misses going out.
"I love people so I do have moments where I miss the connection. You know what I miss? I miss going to a bar with a couple of friends and like, having some energy around and a drink," she shared. "I like my small groups. I like being at home... a dream night for me is like two friends, an edible, and a record player."