Canadian Truckers Protest Vaccine Mandate With 'Freedom Convoy'

Protests began in light of pressure from the Canadian government to enforce vaccinations among truckers passing across the country's border to the US. If vaccinated, truckers would be eligible to miss the required 14-day isolation period after visiting the US.

Initially focused on the specific mandate put in place mid-way through January, parts of the protests have widened their focus onto all national vaccine mandates, lockdowns and national restrictions.

Dubbed the Freedom Convoy, the protests have been controversial. In part due to their objective to vaccine mandates, as well as the involvement of several high-profile, far-right political figures. One individual of note is Tamara Lich, a far-right politician and member of anti-vax group the Maverick Party, who was responsible for a lucrative GoFundMe campaign.

Reports of far-right, racist, nazi slogans and iconography at the protests have sparked disgust from Prime Minister Trudeau, who refused to meet the protesters.