Goldie Hawn Talks Depression, Therapy And Her Mental Health Organization

Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Goldie Hawn may look like the happiest person in Hollywood judging from her ever-present smile and bubbly personality, but she’s also had her share of mental health struggles. You’d think achieving fame, fortune and career success at a young age would automatically mean joy and contentment for the Oscar-winning star, but it actually gave her the opposite: depression.

Hawn, 76, recently sat down with Today to talk about a time in her career when she was on her way to fame but felt burdened by it. Scroll for the details.

The Latest

'Completely Fabricated': Browns Deny Hue Jackson Accusations

Philadelphia 76ers At Dallas Mavericks [Feb 4] - NBA Picks And Predictions

NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Broncos

Denver Broncos Expected To Be Sold At A Record-Breaking Price

'We'll Turn Over Every Stone': Bucs GM Talks About Replacing Brady

Overwhelmed By Stardom

Getty | Tom Wargacki

Success happened early and quickly for the then-aspiring dancer. In her early 20s, she was cast in the comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. And at age 24, she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Cactus Flower.

“What happened was that being a dancer all my life and then being picked out of the chorus, put into a TV show, I didn’t respond well,” she said. “And then I started getting anxious. And then I started getting panic attacks.”

Health & Lifestyle

Anna Kendrick Straddles Bicycle In Bikini

By Rebecca Cukier

‘The University Of Me’

Shutterstock | 842245

Hawn felt so overwhelmed she sought the help of a doctor. “I wanted to get happy again. My intention was not to live this way,” she said. She got professional help for eight years and compared that phase of her life to going to university – “the university of me” as she called it.

What followed was even greater success for her, as she starred in more movies and earned an Oscar Best Actress nomination for Private Benjamin, which she also co-produced.

But what Hawn considers the greatest thing she’s ever produced isn’t a movie. See below.

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

MindUP

Shutterstock | 673594

“I won’t get an Academy Award for this script, but definitely it’s gonna work for kids,” the actress and Kate Hudson's mother continued.

She was referring to her not-for-profit organization MindUP, which she started in 2003 “to help children develop the knowledge and tools they need to manage stress, regulate emotions and face the challenges of the 21st century with optimism, resilience and compassion,” according to its website.

The star added, “And then I said, ‘OK, if it works for, like, 10 children, I’ve done something good.’ And now there are millions.”

The Importance Of Getting Help

Shutterstock | 2914948

In an interview with Good Morning Britain in May 2021, Hawn also talked about the importance of getting therapy when one is going through mental health challenges. And she definitely knows what she’s talking about since she benefited from therapy herself.

“Don't be embarrassed. Mental health is real. If I broke my arm, I would go to a doctor. If I fell and hurt my hip, I would go to a doctor,” she said. “Our brains are an organ. There are things that we can (do to) help ourselves and doctors can help us. We should never be ashamed to say ‘I’m feeling sad.’

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Dua Lipa Delivers 'Weekly Report' In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.