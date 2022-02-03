Goldie Hawn may look like the happiest person in Hollywood judging from her ever-present smile and bubbly personality, but she’s also had her share of mental health struggles. You’d think achieving fame, fortune and career success at a young age would automatically mean joy and contentment for the Oscar-winning star, but it actually gave her the opposite: depression.

Hawn, 76, recently sat down with Today to talk about a time in her career when she was on her way to fame but felt burdened by it. Scroll for the details.