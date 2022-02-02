NBA Rumors: John Collins Could Be Traded To Warriors For James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Kevon Looney

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Warriors may currently hold the second-best record in the 2021-22 NBA season, but some people believe that they need more help around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.

John Collins To Golden State Warriors

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

One of the most realistic trade targets for the Warriors is veteran power forward John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Collins from the Hawks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney to the Hawks in exchange for Collins.

John Collins' Availability Via Trade

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

As of now, the Hawks haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Collins before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, there were recent reports about Collins' unhappiness with the Hawks. Earlier in January, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that Collins has grown "increasingly frustrated" over his role with the Hawks.

If the rumors are true and they fail to fix the issue, the Hawks are better off trading Collins before the situation becomes a major distraction for the team.

Warriors Boost Frontcourt

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

Giving up Wiseman and Kuminga for Collins seems like an overpay for the Warriors, but adding the Hawks' big man to their roster would undeniably make them a more competitive team in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. The successful acquisition of Collins would provide the Warriors with the much-needed improvement in their frontcourt and boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Collins would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, the 24-year-old power forward is averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Why The Hawks Would Make The Trade

Getty | Ezra Shaw

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, it won't only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Hawks. By sending Collins to Bay Area, the Hawks would be receiving two young and promising talents in Wiseman and Kuminga and a veteran big man in Looney. Wiseman and Kuminga may perfectly fit the timeline of Trae Young but if they want to elevate their status in the Eastern Conference, they could use them as trade chips to acquire a legitimate superstar on the trade market.

