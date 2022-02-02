NBA Rumors: John Collins Could Be Traded To Warriors For James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Warriors may currently hold the second-best record in the 2021-22 NBA season, but some people believe that they need more help around the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block.